Soldier reportedly tries to blow off own head after killing partner

After gunning down his superior, a soldier tries to commit suicide but only managed to sustain a nasty injury in the mouth.

  • Published:
You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

At the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja, a soldier reportedly made a mess after he shooting his partner dead. He tries to blow his own head afterwards but ended up injuring himself in the mouth.

According to a report on IG, the drama began after the deceased cautioned the shooter over his excessive drinking habit.

A disagreement between two soldiers has led to the death of one of them reportedly shot dead while correcting the other.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much

An argument broke out between the pair and ended up with the killing of the other, a guard commander who was reportedly dressed in mufti when he was shot.

The suspect who had just returned from a work break allegedly murdered his superior after changing into his army uniform.

A soldier created a bloody environment after shooting his colleague and then himself.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

An IG post confirms that the deceased was slaughtered with a rifle belonging to the drunk soldier.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

