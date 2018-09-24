news

At the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja, a soldier reportedly made a mess after he shooting his partner dead . He tries to blow his own head afterwards but ended up injuring himself in the mouth.

According to a report on IG, the drama began after the deceased cautioned the shooter over his excessive drinking habit.

An argument broke out between the pair and ended up with the killing of the other, a guard commander who was reportedly dressed in mufti when he was shot.

The suspect who had just returned from a work break allegedly murdered his superior after changing into his army uniform.

An IG post confirms that the deceased was slaughtered with a rifle belonging to the drunk soldier.