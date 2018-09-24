After gunning down his superior, a soldier tries to commit suicide but only managed to sustain a nasty injury in the mouth.
According to a report on IG, the drama began after the deceased cautioned the shooter over his excessive drinking habit.
An argument broke out between the pair and ended up with the killing of the other, a guard commander who was reportedly dressed in mufti when he was shot.
The suspect who had just returned from a work break allegedly murdered his superior after changing into his army uniform.
An IG post confirms that the deceased was slaughtered with a rifle belonging to the drunk soldier.