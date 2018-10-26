Pulse.ng logo
She Is: A special women's breakfast meeting

Explore how we win wearing stilettos or combat boots.

  • Published:
How do you find your voice and expression amidst the noise of popular culture? Can you find relevance and break away from the norm society has created for women?

Join us at This Present House for our special Women’s Breakfast meeting theme “She Is…” This event is FREE but registration required. Register here https://www.thispresenthousechurch.org/events

We have amazing and incredible guest speakers Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, Betty Irabor and others to unravel EZAR as God created her to be. Explore how we win wearing stilettos or combat boots.

Don’t come alone, let your friends and family be a part of this special morning of networking, fellowship, and prayer.

 

Time : 8:00AM

 

Venue : This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

 

Date: 27th October 2018

 

