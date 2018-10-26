She Is: A special women's breakfast meeting

Explore how we win wearing stilettos or combat boots.
Join us at This Present House for our special Women’s Breakfast meeting theme “She Is…” This event is FREE but registration required. Register here https://www.thispresenthousechurch.org/events
We have amazing and incredible guest speakers Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, Betty Irabor and others to unravel EZAR as God created her to be. Explore how we win wearing stilettos or combat boots.
Don’t come alone, let your friends and family be a part of this special morning of networking, fellowship, and prayer.
Time : 8:00AM
Venue : This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1
Date: 27th October 2018
