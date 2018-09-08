Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

See what man who won N9M on BetKing plans to spend it on

BetKing See what man who won N9 million plans to spend it on

Betking winner plans to complete a couple of pending projects with the bulk of his winnings and expressed gratitude to the brand.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
See what man who won N9M on BetKing plans to spend it on play

BetKing COO, Neil Bothma presenting N9m Cheque to winner, Mr. William B.

(Media Panache)

A middle-aged man, William, has emerged winner of a whooping sum of 9.7 Million Naira on Nigeria’s fastest growing sports betting company, BetKing.

William proved to be a true prediction King when he staked the sum of N10,000 on a ticket with 15 selections from several soccer leagues and nailed all 15 to win a complete sum of N9,715,244.72. He was invited to BetKing head office to claim his winnings and was paid instantly.

He was very enthusiastic during a brief interview session as he spoke about playing for the love of sports and how Nigeria’s top betting site, BetKing, made his predictions easier by providing UpToDate statistics on each of the teams before he placed his bets. He further commended the platform on how easy it was to use as well as the exciting markets available for customers to bet on.

Speaking further, he mentioned how his faith in the brand was more solidified as he got paid as quickly as possible. According to him, “BetKing has contributed to paying my children’s school fees this session.” He also plans to complete a couple of pending projects with the bulk of his winnings and he expressed gratitude to the brand for giving him the opportunity. 

It is noteworthy that this win comes after previously reported big wins of N500k jackpot, N3million and N7.7million on the BetKing platform. With a recent win of N9.7 Million, it appears that bigger wins will keep emerging from the playground for Kings.

BetKing is a popular sports betting company that launched on February 22, 2018 in Lagos, offering online services Nationwide and agency services in several states within the Nigeria. With headquarters in Lagos state, BetKing is working towards a nationwide expansion that places several physical shops across all states in Nigeria. Among the offerings of the company’s services are sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customized state-of-the-art virtual games including the exclusively designed sports Kings’ League. BetKing also offers exclusive and exciting markets such as special mix, daily league specials, (daily goals, daily corners, daily offsides, etc) and tops them off with the best odds.

To join the playground for kings, users can visit www.betking.com to register. Users who prefer physical shops can simply walk into any agent shop across Lagos, Anambra, Oyo, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Osun and other operating states. You can also follow BetKing on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the handle @BetKingNG.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a...bullet
2 Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared...bullet
3 Sad Ending Husband killed while fighting man he caught sleeping with...bullet

Related Articles

#PremierCoolTurfWars N3million up for grabs as Skales and others set to thrill guests at Finale!
Branch App What to do when you have a dream but not enough money to fund it
Anthos House A unique school for children with special educational needs (SEN) opens in Nigeria
DStv Compact Make the right choice today
Leo UBA launches banking services on WhatsApp
#FindYourBeautiful Cee-C, Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie, Idia Aisen, Abimbola Craig, others grace the 'Darling' re-launch
Union Bank Students win N3 million in company’s Campus Innovation Challenge
Victor Moses Chelsea forward unveiled as Binomo brand ambassador
Domino’s Company introduces the 'New American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza'
Access Bank WhatsApp banking now live; +234 9090 901 901 – Start now

Metro

NSCDC deploys 1,225 personnel for security in Niger
In Ondo NSCDC nab ‘prophet’ for allegedly issuing fake recruitment letters to job seekers
Man commits suicide because girlfriend planned to dump him
Heartbroken Man commits suicide because girlfriend planned to dump him
13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad
Horror 13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad
Glo highest gainer in voice, data subscribers in July – NCC report
Glo Company highest gainer in voice, data subscribers in July – NCC report