The world has changed. Children born after the year 2000 are on another level of intellect and even confidence, it seems.

This story represents the real situation of, ‘chase after your dreams, no matter how scary it is.’ For this JSS 3 student, his dream is the Corper who was introduced to his class as a teacher, he even describes himself as her lover boy.

Talk about a brazen act display of near-destructive confidence; this boy is on some wavy level of boldness. He literally wants to ask his teacher out. He doesn’t even realize the gravity or the problem he’s about to create. The lady’s name is Sofia.

The boy writes, “Good morning, Miss Sofia, I know you don’t know me, but I know you. Ever since Miss Odeleye introduced you to our class, I’ve been seeing you in my dreams.

“If you are writing on our board, I use to make *** myself and the way you do your face makes me happy. I cannot eat without you, in my head, I have fallen for you, Please don’t raise me up (from the fall) ma.

“I will reveal myself to you with time, but I’m afraid you will report me to Mr. Ottuh. Please don’t be angry, your face is very fine when you are happy. I love your chest too, I am just confused, please help my life.

“You will never regret meeting me in this school. Your lover boy from JSS 3… “

Incredible stuff.