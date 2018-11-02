Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

JSS 3 student writes FUNNY love letter to his NYSC-Teacher

See the FUNNY love letter a JSS 3 student wrote to his beautiful teacher

He claims he has been seeing her in his dreams and described herself as her, "lover boy."

  • Published:
See the FUNNY love letter a JSS 3 writes to his Corper-Teacher play

A JSS 3 student wants to date his Corper-Teacher

(Twitter/Subdeliveryman)

The world has changed. Children born after the year 2000 are on another level of intellect and even confidence, it seems.

This story represents the real situation of, ‘chase after your dreams, no matter how scary it is.’ For this JSS 3 student, his dream is the Corper who was introduced to his class as a teacher, he even describes himself as her lover boy.

Talk about a brazen act display of near-destructive confidence; this boy is on some wavy level of boldness. He literally wants to ask his teacher out. He doesn’t even realize the gravity or the problem he’s about to create. The lady’s name is Sofia.

The boy writes, “Good morning, Miss Sofia, I know you don’t know me, but I know you. Ever since Miss Odeleye introduced you to our class, I’ve been seeing you in my dreams.

“If you are writing on our board, I use to make *** myself and the way you do your face makes me happy. I cannot eat without you, in my head, I have fallen for you, Please don’t raise me up (from the fall) ma.

“I will reveal myself to you with time, but I’m afraid you will report me to Mr. Ottuh. Please don’t be angry, your face is very fine when you are happy. I love your chest too, I am just confused, please help my life.

“You will never regret meeting me in this school. Your lover boy from JSS 3… “

ALSO READ: Lady tells boyfriend's mother she dumped her son because they're poor

play The Love letter (Twitter/SubdeliveryMan/_armerillo)

 

Incredible stuff.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Read all about the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash before arrestbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

Maid who in self-defence killed her boss that wanted to rape her has been executed
Lady tells boyfriend's mother she dumped her son because they're poor
Dismissed soldier rapes 3-yr-old and threatens her mother
Life In Naija Meet the corporate keke driver who makes N8,000 per day
3 things to know about the Elizabeth Ogbaje Ochanya case
Civil Engineer overcomes 14 failed relationships and finds love with mother of one, 19 years his senior
Nigerian man rants hilariously in Yoruba after being placed on vegetable diet (Video)

Metro

This is how you can finish the year strong with a WIN!
Hubmart rewards customers with millions in free shopping with Awoof Promo draw
Mum of two kills herself because her mum maltreats her niece
Mother of 2 commits suicide because her mother maltreats her niece
This is how you can finish the year strong with a WIN!
This is how you can finish the year strong with a WIN!
She killed a boss who wanted to rape her, she gets executed
Maid who in self-defence killed her boss that wanted to rape her has been executed
X
Advertisement