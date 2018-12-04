Security guard kills his boss by fire after robbing him of N3m

Pulse.ng logo
Security guard burns his boss to death after robbing him of N3m

The boss had reportedly traveled from Lagos to Ikirun, from which he never returned.

  • Published:
Up; the suspects, down; the deceased victim

(Instablog9ja)

A few weeks ago, some security guards robbed their Lawyer boss after he characteristically refused to pay them their salaries. They were arrested and they are reportedly being prosecuted. In another case, a supposed attendant had only been on the job for less than 10 days when he robbed his boss of a number of computers.

Today, news has filtered in that another security guard and three of his friends robbed his boss's brother of N3m and set him ablaze in his car after taking the money in Ikirun, Osun State.

According to Instablog9ja, the security guard, 35-year-old Rasheed Waheed, was aided by his friends; 33-year-old Ahmed Rafiu, 51-year-old Owolabi Bashiru, and 27-year-old Kayode. The boss who was killed was the businessman, 48-year-old Victor Akinbile.

Friends and family reported the matter to the Police on November 27, 2018, around 10:30 pm after they discovered that he made a suspicious withdrawal of N3m and they couldn’t locate him. He had left Lagos for Ikirun, Osun State on November 26, 2018.

ALSO READ: Monkey chained to bed, shaved daily and raped for N800

Osun State Commissioner of Police said, “The police team discovered that the gang consisted of four men and that one of them happened to be a security guard who alerted his friend’s that Akinbile was in town.

“The gang came to the victim’s abode, broke into the house and took the N25,000 he was having on him and equally forced him to transfer N3 million to the account of one of them. They then put him in his car and drove him to a secluded place where they set the car alight, while he was locked in the booth."

Hamed Rafiu was arrested by the police after a trace on the account which received money the N3m transfer led to him. Rafiu’s information led to the capture of other members of the four-man gang.

What we have confirmed is what the security guard has over his boss' brother to make him leave Lagos for Ikirun, Osun State and then surrender N3m. When Pulse discovers, it shall let readers know.

