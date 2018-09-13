Pulse.ng logo
Schoolgirl sweats blood while reading for exam

'Efiko' Schoolgirl sweats blood from eyes while reading for exam

A girl with the problem of hematidrosis reportedly bleeds from her eyes at least three times in a day.

  • Published:
Schoolgirl sweats blood while reading for exam play

A schoolgirl has been made to visit the hospital for treatment to help overcome a challenge of bleeding through her eyes.

(LIB)

An 11-year-old schoolgirl in Vietnam has been diagnosed with a rare ailment which caused her to sweat from the eyes while studying for an exam.

According to reports, she experiences the strange bleeding at least three times a day.

The Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) confirms that the youngster who was not named has been taken to the Quy Hoa National Leprosy Dermatology Hospital for treatment.

Schoolgirl sweats blood from eyes while reading for exam play

A schoolgirl who has not been named has a problem relating to bleeding from her eyes. This made it a matter of necessity for her to pay a visit to the doctor.

(LIB)

 

It is believed that she has a condition identified as hematidrosis.

"It is characterised by blood oozing from skin. The bleeding is due to the rupture of the very small blood vessels of the skin.

"The cause of hematidrosis is not well known, but factors include increased vascular pressure, inflammation of the vessels of the skin, bleeding disorders, menstruation and high blood pressure.

"Fear and intense emotional stress could also play a role in the cause of the disease, and symptoms may occur spontaneously or after emotional stress.

"Treatment is a challenge. We may use vitamin C, antidepressants and propranolol but results are undefined.

"Hematidrosis does not affect lifespan but can cause discomfort and fear. It can also cause stigma in social situations and so reduce quality of life," says Vu Tuan Anh, the hospital director at the Quy Hoa National Leprosy Dermatology Hospital.

ALSO READ: Big worms devour boy's skin

Schoolgirl sweats blood from eyes while reading for exam play

Therapy has been recommended as a way to deal with hematidrosis.

(Treasure Reproductive Health Clinic)

 

Medical News highlights psychotherapy in the form of counseling and constant reassurance as a way to treat the condition.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

