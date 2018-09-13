Schoolgirl sweats blood while reading for exam

news

An 11-year-old schoolgirl in Vietnam has been diagnosed with a rare ailment which caused her to sweat from the eyes while studying for an exam.

According to reports, she experiences the strange bleeding at least three times a day.

The Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) confirms that the youngster who was not named has been taken to the Quy Hoa National Leprosy Dermatology Hospital for treatment.

It is believed that she has a condition identified as hematidrosis.

"It is characterised by blood oozing from skin. The bleeding is due to the rupture of the very small blood vessels of the skin.

"The cause of hematidrosis is not well known, but factors include increased vascular pressure, inflammation of the vessels of the skin, bleeding disorders, menstruation and high blood pressure.

"Fear and intense emotional stress could also play a role in the cause of the disease, and symptoms may occur spontaneously or after emotional stress.

"Treatment is a challenge. We may use vitamin C, antidepressants and propranolol but results are undefined.

"Hematidrosis does not affect lifespan but can cause discomfort and fear. It can also cause stigma in social situations and so reduce quality of life," says Vu Tuan Anh, the hospital director at the Quy Hoa National Leprosy Dermatology Hospital.

Medical News highlights psychotherapy in the form of counseling and constant reassurance as a way to treat the condition.