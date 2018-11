news

A sanitation official has reportedly been killed in Lagos by a motorist who lost control of his vehicle.

According to a social media post the deceased was knocked down on Saturday, November 3, 2018, while on duty.

A picture shows a corpse lying on Osborne road in Ikoyi where the incident is believed to have occurred.