Eid-Mubarak 2018 Sallah holiday travellers crushed to death in road crash

  Published:
Eleven persons travelling for the Sallah holiday have been killed in Niger State.

(Punch News)

In the Yuhuri-Kontagora area of Niger State, 11 Sallah holiday travellers have been confirmed dead in a road accident.

Mr. Abdullahi Umar, a Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

The Daily Post gathers that the accident occurred when a Toyota salon car ran into a commercial bus. Umar blames the incident on dangerous driving.

Sallah holiday travellers crushed to death in road crash play

An image shows the devastation from an accident in Kogi State.

(Guardian Nigeria)

 

According to reports, the victims are persons travelling from Kontagora to Kebbi State.

Several appeals by road safety officials who urged calmness behind the wheel have failed to prevent more accidents.

ALSO READ: Commando ram escapes the knife on Sallah day

Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride

In Hanoi, Vietnam, a groom set for his wedding has been killed when a van conveying him and some party guests crashed into a truck.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 30, 2018 according to reports.

CBS News confirmed that 13 people died from the incident recorded in the Quang Nam province.

Sallah holiday travellers crushed to death in road crash play

A groom who was travelling to meet his bride in Vietnam's Quang Nam province failed to make it to his destination.

(Press)

The accident which left a highway in a horrific state also left four other passengers with critical injuries.

Some of the surviving victims include two 6-year-old kids.

According to more reports, the wedding company were on a 280-mile drive to the bride's family in Binh Dinh city when the incident occurred.

The impact from the accident left both vehicles in ruins, but the van being inferior in strength suffered more damage.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

