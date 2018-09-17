Reverend father gives his life to save his friend

news

A Reverend Father Charles Chukwukelue Ebele is a tragic hero in an incident that saw him give his life to save a friend.

He died on Saturday, September 15, 2018, after a boat accident in Anambra State.

A post shared on Facebook confirms that he gave his life jacket to his buddy when the boat showed signs of capsizing.

"Rev.Fr.Charles Chukwukelue Ebele, the Parish Priest of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Inoma,Anambra West ,Local Government, Area of Anambra state lost his life yesterday as the speed boat he was travelling on capsized in River Niger and up till now his body is still missing.

"An eye witness has the story that his visiting Rev.Father friend was in the same boat with him when the incident happened and because he gave his life jacket to his Friend, he was helpless when the boat capsized.

"The Anambra State Emergency Agency (SEMA)has been notified about the mishap and they are doing everything possible to recover the corpse," reads a post published by a profile, Azubike Okwuoto Imoka.

Ebele who has been described as a soldier of Christ, has been commended for his act of heroism putting the life of his friend above his.