Reverend father gives his life to save his friend

Hero Reverend father gives his life to save his friend

A clergyman who died to save the life of his friend has been hailed as a soldier of Christ. He reportedly gave out his life jacket when a boat he boarded was about to capsize.

  • Published:
Reverend father gives his life to save his friend play

A Catholic priest who is commended as a soldier of Christ didn't seem to mind his own his safety when a choice had to be made concerning his life and his friend's. He chose to save the latter over himself.

(Facebook/Azubike Okwuoto Imoka)

A Reverend Father Charles Chukwukelue Ebele is a tragic hero in an incident that saw him give his life to save a friend.

He died on Saturday, September 15, 2018, after a boat accident in Anambra State.

Reverend father gives his life to save his friend play Reverend Father Charles Chukwukelue Ebele taught a rare act of selflessness when he gave out his life jacket to save his friend from drowning. Unfortunately, this cost him his life. (The Guardian Nigeria)

 

A post shared on Facebook confirms that he gave his life jacket to his buddy when the boat showed signs of capsizing.

"Rev.Fr.Charles Chukwukelue Ebele, the Parish Priest of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Inoma,Anambra West ,Local Government, Area of Anambra state lost his life yesterday as the speed boat he was travelling on capsized in River Niger and up till now his body is still missing.

"An eye witness has the story that his visiting Rev.Father friend was in the same boat with him when the incident happened and because he gave his life jacket to his Friend, he was helpless when the boat capsized.

"The Anambra State Emergency Agency (SEMA)has been notified about the mishap and they are doing everything possible to recover the corpse," reads a post published by a profile, Azubike Okwuoto Imoka.

File Photo of a church play The deceased who lost his life in a boat accident is fondly remembered by his church for his act of heroism. (Google)

 

ALSO READ: Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters

Ebele who has been described as a soldier of Christ, has been commended for his act of heroism putting the life of his friend above his.

