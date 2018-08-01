Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident

news

A diesel supplier Joseph Blackson has been reported dead after rescuing 13 people in a boat accident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2018 in Degema where residents are hailing the deceased a hero.

Blackson who is 36 years old and a father of two was in the process of saving the 14th person when he died.

He is known to be selfless and with a desire to help people, Punch News gathered in a report.

"He (Blackson) used to manage a family filling station at Rumuola (before it was demolished).

"Until his death, he was a contractor, supplying diesel in Trans Amadi to companies there.

“He didn’t use life jacket like others. He gave up the ghost in the process of rescuing them," Benibo, a close friend of the deceased told Punch.

An MP Farah Dagogo who represents the Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly described the boat accident as a "a huge tragedy."

Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming

In Eket, Akwa Ibom State, a man named Amos, has been reported dead after swimming drunk Atabong river.

Prior to this, he had appeared as a guest at the opening of a funeral home where he is believed to have had too much to drink on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Amos, who is only 30 years old, had attempted to take a "cool bath" in the river but it unfortunately led to his death according to an Instablog9ja's IG post published on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

His corpse emerged to the surface of the river two days prior report says.

An image showed the body lying on its back. A Banana leaf was used as a cover for the purpose of concealing his face.