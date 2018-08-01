Pulse.ng logo
Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident

A man who is known for helping people has died after saving 13 persons in a boat accident in Rivers State.

Occupants of a boat which capsized hold on to be rescued.

(The Guardian Nigeria)

A diesel supplier Joseph Blackson has been reported dead after rescuing 13 people in a boat accident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2018 in Degema where residents are hailing the deceased a hero.

Joseph Blackson in a picture with his family.

(Uncova)

 

Blackson who is 36 years old and a father of two was in the process of saving the 14th person when he died.

He is known to be selfless and with a desire to help people, Punch News gathered in a report.

"He (Blackson) used to manage a family filling station at Rumuola (before it was demolished).

"Until his death, he was a contractor, supplying diesel in Trans Amadi to companies there.

“He didn’t use life jacket like others. He gave up the ghost in the process of rescuing them," Benibo, a close friend of the deceased told Punch.

An MP Farah Dagogo who represents the Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly described the boat accident as a "a huge tragedy."

