In Italy, a pregnant lady has reportedly fainted after getting assaulted by a policeman.

The incident occurred at a refugee camp located in Cenacolo Domenicano Solarino, Sicily.

A video shared on Instagram captures the victim on the ground while her friends tried to revive her.

According to an IG report, the drama started when the lady and other migrants in Italy demanded for a 3-month pay owed to them.

While the victim rolled on the floor in pain, a health worker was seen making an arrangement to lift her body on a gurney.