Pregnant woman reportedly faints after getting bashed by policeman

In Italy Pregnant Nigerian woman reportedly faints after policeman assaulted her [Video]

While fighting for her monthly allowance with other migrants, a pregnant Nigerian reportedly faints following an assault by a policeman.

Pregnant Nigerian woman reportedly faints after policeman assaulted her in Italy play

A Nigerian woman was captured in an uncontrollable pain after an Italian policeman assaulted her.

In Italy, a pregnant lady has reportedly fainted after getting assaulted by a policeman.

The incident occurred at a refugee camp located in Cenacolo Domenicano Solarino, Sicily.

A video shared on Instagram captures the victim on the ground while her friends tried to revive her.

Pregnant Nigerian woman reportedly faints after policeman assaulted her in Italy play

Trouble started at a refugee camp in Italy after a clash between a pregnant woman and a policeman.

ALSO READ: Nigerian female migrant dies in mysterious fire in Italy

 

According to an IG report, the drama started when the lady and other migrants in Italy demanded for a 3-month pay owed to them.

While the victim rolled on the floor in pain, a health worker was seen making an arrangement to lift her body on a gurney.

