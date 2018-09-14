While fighting for her monthly allowance with other migrants, a pregnant Nigerian reportedly faints following an assault by a policeman.
The incident occurred at a refugee camp located in Cenacolo Domenicano Solarino, Sicily.
A video shared on Instagram captures the victim on the ground while her friends tried to revive her.
Pregnant Nigerian immigrant collapses while being beaten by an Italian policeman . . There was panic, yesterday, at a refugee camp in Cenacolo Domenicano Solarino, Sicily, after a pregnant Nigerian immigrant collapsed while allegedly being assaulted by the police. . . According to one Osasu, the incident occurred when the immigrants were demanding for their pocket money which hasn#emo#4oCZ##t been given to them for over 3 months. They also complained of lack of food and adequate care.
According to an IG report, the drama started when the lady and other migrants in Italy demanded for a 3-month pay owed to them.
While the victim rolled on the floor in pain, a health worker was seen making an arrangement to lift her body on a gurney.