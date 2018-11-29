news

In Uganda, a preacher identified as Simon Mpinga, has been apprehended following an allegation accusing him of sodomizing a 16-year-old boy from his church.

According to many reports, the pulpiter lured the victim to his residence with a promise of money.

He went on to have what has been described as an "unnatural sexual connection" which was recorded by a friend that returned home with him on the day of the assault.

In a statement given by the boy, he confirms that Simon Mpinga threatened to hurt him when he tried to resist sexual attempts he made.

"In the middle of the night, he started caressing, squeezing as he drew closer and eventually started kissing me.

"I tried to resist but he was strong and threatened to harm me if I didn’t. However promised to introduce me to a new life of earning dollars and being rich," the victims says in a report by Matooke Republic.

SP Rogers Seguya, a District Police Commander in Mukono, also shares in more reports a similar incident in May 2016, when the preacher was arrested for sodomizing another person.

Mpinga reportedly managed to sweep away an allegation of sodomy after bribing the family of the victim who showed no interest in pursuing the case.

This time, the mother of the 16-year-old boy reports to the police after noticing her son's anus wound which was also discharging fluids.

More reports confirms that the clergy made a recording of the homosexual act in order to collect money from his sponsors who would have watched the clip.