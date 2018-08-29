Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Political party business takes woman close to the point of death

Dangerous Game Political party business takes woman close to the point of death

Deep cuts found on a woman's upper body reveals the devastation from a brutal attack by political thugs.

  • Published:
Political party business takes woman close to the point of death play

It was a near-death experience for a woman when her boss clashed with a political rival. Images from the incident show her with a deep cut in the neck.

(The Elites)

A woman identified as Alhaja Abiodun came close to death following an assault by political thugs who reportedly invaded the office of her boss, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

The incident happens on Monday 27 August, 2018, when suspected hoodlums visited the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to confront Okoya-Thomas.

Political party business takes woman close to the point of death play

Some hoodlums reportedly assaulted a woman at the APC secretariat in Lagos.

(The Elites)

 

According to lifestyle magazine, The Elites, the political thugs were led to the venue of the chaos by a woman named Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson.

ALSO READ: Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car

Both women are reportedly experiencing an intense rivalry.

“The thugs then went outside the office where they sighted the Personal Assistant of Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, Alhaja Abiodun and engaged her in a serious fight that caused the PA serious body injury to the extent that she lost a lot of blood in the process.

“Alhaja Abiodun had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, else she would have lost her life over unnecessary jealousy and envy.

“Only God knows what Kemi Nelson wants after she has been elevated from the state Women Leader to the position of South West Women Leader of the party apart from being an appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari as a board member of NSITF," a private source tells The Elite.

Political party business takes woman close to the point of death play

Alhaja Abiodun, described as a personal assistant to Hon. Jumoke-Okoya Thomas became a victim of assault due to her boss's calmness in the presence of angry thugs.

(The Elites)

 

Some images displayed by the magazine reveals deep wounds on Alhaja Abiodun's upper body. They were still fresh when she visited the hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
2 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet
3 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet

Related Articles

In Trouble Mob tears up lady who entered house to kidnap a child
Sharp And Rugged Watch Woman bully a conductor over her change
Dangerous Crooks Fake NEPA staff soaked in blood after robbing old woman
Disgraced! Greed drives slay queens to steal N200k at a boutique
Frustration Man kills his boss for owing him salary
Transformation 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformed
Joblessness Police arrest 57 people for alleged homosexuality in Lagos
A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car
In Lagos Suspected female ritualist reportedly found with decomposing human body

Metro

UberEscape Travelstart and Uber announce flight partnership
Horny woman holds 12-year-old boy at knife point and sexually abuses him
In The Mood Horny woman holds 12-year-old boy at knifepoint and sexually abuses him
Eric Xu Academic freedom drives progress in tech – Entrepreneur
Whisky Tour RMD, Don Jazzy land in Scotland in search of the perfect Johnnie Walker blend