news

A woman identified as Alhaja Abiodun came close to death following an assault by political thugs who reportedly invaded the office of her boss, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

The incident happens on Monday 27 August, 2018, when suspected hoodlums visited the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to confront Okoya-Thomas.

According to lifestyle magazine, The Elites, the political thugs were led to the venue of the chaos by a woman named Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson.

ALSO READ: Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car

Both women are reportedly experiencing an intense rivalry.

“The thugs then went outside the office where they sighted the Personal Assistant of Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, Alhaja Abiodun and engaged her in a serious fight that caused the PA serious body injury to the extent that she lost a lot of blood in the process.

“Alhaja Abiodun had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, else she would have lost her life over unnecessary jealousy and envy.

“Only God knows what Kemi Nelson wants after she has been elevated from the state Women Leader to the position of South West Women Leader of the party apart from being an appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari as a board member of NSITF," a private source tells The Elite.

Some images displayed by the magazine reveals deep wounds on Alhaja Abiodun's upper body. They were still fresh when she visited the hospital.