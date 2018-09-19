Pulse.ng logo
Policeman saves his partner from thug who tried to take his gun

A photographer has asked the police to look into the problem of thuggery in Borno State after an officer was challenged by a thug.

In Borno State, a policeman struggles to keep his gun while a thug challenged him.

A photographer Mohammed Chiroma brought to attention the problem of thuggery in Maiduguri when he took a picture of a policeman struggling to hold on to his gun while a fearless thug tried to snatch it away.

Perhaps he might have lost it and even worse, if not for the timely intervention of his partner who quickly enters the scene to prevent a potential tragedy.

This incident happened at the El-kememi Warriors stadium confirms Chiroma in a post he shared on Facebook.

In the FB post published on Monday, September 17, 2018, he calls on the friendly Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to address the issue after one of its officers was attacked.

"When we talk about the issue of thugs in Maiduguri, we know what we are talking about. Yesterday at the El-kememi warriors stadiuim, a thug was ordered by a police officer on duty, to move back from where he is.

"Before you will know it, the thug disrespected the orders and rushed the police officer, whereby grabbing the gun of the police officer. Luckily, another officer quickly and swiftly move in to action and safe his colleague, together they showed him how not to disrespect a police officer again.

"As the issue of the thugs in the town has raise so many concern to the people of #Maiduguri, Borno state, if the #NPF will take action against these type of activities, people should please not cry of any abuse.

"The police is our friend, and we are hoping our friends will do something about the raising issue of thuggery in the state," Mohammed Chiroma writes on his Facebook.

An ongoing police reform may offer a response to this problem.

Many reports of police brutality against civilians has prompted a response from Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who ordered the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The officers of the Nigeria Police Force have been placed under close monitoring since the order was given in August.

