Policeman dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife

Policeman reportedly dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife

With just a week remaining for him to retire, a police superintendent dies while having sex with his unofficial wife. He reportedly died at his office in Ikeja.

  • Published:
Policeman reportedly dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife

A police superintendent reportedly died while having sex in his office.

(New Telegraph)

Sunday Eguakhide, a  56-year-old Police Superintendent has been reported dead after having sex with his unofficial wife. He reportedly died at his office at the Police College, Ikeja.

The New Telegraph confirms that the incident happened on Friday, August 24, 2018. According to the publisher, the deceased took sex enhancement drugs to boost his performance.

play

 

Eguakhide reportedly died a week before his retirement from service.

“He used to have sex with me in his office. He had already gone one round, but as usual, he was not satisfied.

"In fact, I told him that the drug he used to take anytime we wanted to have sex was not good for my body. I didn’t like it because I was the one that used to bear the brunt of it.

"After taking the drug he would be pounding into me for a very long time and because of the drug, he usually takes long to come.

"On that fateful day, after he went first round, he refused to allow me to dress. He started playing with me until his manhood (penis) became erected again. He then started making love to me again,” the New Telegraph gathered from the unofficial wife.

ALSO READ: Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him too

Policeman reportedly dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife play

A policeman could not be saved despite efforts made by his lover whom he was having sex with before he passed away (Image Used For Illustration)

(Press)

 

The online publisher confirmed that the deceased began foaming in the mouth long into the sexual intercourse.

His lover who reportedly visited him to collect money for her children's welfare was unable to revive him after he fell off.

