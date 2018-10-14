Pulse.ng logo
Policemen use taser on man caught having sex with car exhaust

A man refused to obey policemen when they tried to caution him about a weird behaviour so he got electroshocked to submission.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ryan Scott Malek had to be tasered by police officers when he failed to obey an order asking him to stop having sex with a car exhaust.

(Metro UK)

The policemen in Newton, Kansas have been forced to apply a taser on a man Ryan Scott Malek because he won't stop having sex with a car exhaust.

For this behaviour the offender has been charged with "lewd and lasciviour behavior".

A receipt of this is presented with a court document bearing his name.

The accused has pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

(Metro UK)

 

ALSO READ: Man strips naked to beg 13-yr-old boy for sex in Lagos

Malek was reportedly found in a drunk state when police officers caught him in the strange act.

He was reportedly oblivious of his behaviour according to Metro UK News. After pleading guilty to the charge, a court ordered that he be put on a year probabtion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

