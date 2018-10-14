A man refused to obey policemen when they tried to caution him about a weird behaviour so he got electroshocked to submission.
For this behaviour the offender has been charged with "lewd and lasciviour behavior".
A receipt of this is presented with a court document bearing his name.
Malek was reportedly found in a drunk state when police officers caught him in the strange act.
He was reportedly oblivious of his behaviour according to Metro UK News. After pleading guilty to the charge, a court ordered that he be put on a year probabtion.