news

The policemen in Newton, Kansas have been forced to apply a taser on a man Ryan Scott Malek because he won't stop having sex with a car exhaust.

For this behaviour the offender has been charged with "lewd and lasciviour behavior".

A receipt of this is presented with a court document bearing his name.

ALSO READ: Man strips naked to beg 13-yr-old boy for sex in Lagos

Malek was reportedly found in a drunk state when police officers caught him in the strange act.

He was reportedly oblivious of his behaviour according to Metro UK News. After pleading guilty to the charge, a court ordered that he be put on a year probabtion.