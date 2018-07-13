Pulse.ng logo
Police search for relation of 6 mths old baby abandoned by parents

Police search for any known relation of 6 months old baby abandoned by parents

A vigilante reportedly found an abandoned baby and handed it over to the police who are now looking for her family.

Police search any known relation of 6 mths old baby abandoned by parents play

A police unit in Anambra state is making efforts to connect an infant with its parents.

(The Nation News)

In Anambra State, the police are making efforts to get in touch with anyone that can link an abandoned 6 months old baby girl with its parents.

The infant who was reportedly found on Monday, July 9, 2018, is believed to have been abandoned by its mother at a village known as Umukabia.

Police search any known relation of 6 mths old baby abandoned by parents play

A 6-month-old baby is currently with the police who are trying to link it with its family.

(AP)

 

Mr Titus Ogudogwo, the chairman of a vigilante group located in the area offered the baby girl to the police when it was found by 10:50pm on the day.

“On the 9/7/2018 at about 2250hrs, Chairman Vigilante group, Neni branch, one Mr Titus Ogudogwo brought to Neni division a baby girl of about Six months old reasonably suspected to have been abandoned at Umukabia village Neni,” a police spokesperson SP Haruna Mohammed told The Nation News.

The Anambra police command is making efforts to ensure that the baby is connected to her family says reports.

Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care

The face of a sad mother, Joy Idah Mudi, suggests grief inspired by the disappearance of her new born baby.

According to the National Helm News, the latter vanished while in care of one of the nurses at the Peniel Maternity and Clinic located in Anyingba, Kogi State.

Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care play

Sympathizers gather at the health center as they processed the disappearance of a new-born baby.

(National Helm)

 

Mudi reportedly delivered her child at the health facility also known as "Mummy’s hospital" on Sunday, May 27, 2018, but was prevented from seeing her baby by the hospital staff who put her in a different ward.

Fitumu, a relation of the Mudi's husband confirmed that the infant was receiving care from the nurse who was not identified.

A picture revealed members of Anyingba community during a visit to the health center.

Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care play

Community members gather at the Anyingba Police Station to demand the release of a nurse believed to be responsible for the disappearance of an infant.

(National Helm)

 

They reportedly visited a police station where the carer was taken to demand for her release.

This is allegedly to help serve a goal of torturing her.

