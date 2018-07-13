news

In Anambra State, the police are making efforts to get in touch with anyone that can link an abandoned 6 months old baby girl with its parents .

The infant who was reportedly found on Monday, July 9, 2018, is believed to have been abandoned by its mother at a village known as Umukabia.

Mr Titus Ogudogwo, the chairman of a vigilante group located in the area offered the baby girl to the police when it was found by 10:50pm on the day.

“On the 9/7/2018 at about 2250hrs, Chairman Vigilante group, Neni branch, one Mr Titus Ogudogwo brought to Neni division a baby girl of about Six months old reasonably suspected to have been abandoned at Umukabia village Neni,” a police spokesperson SP Haruna Mohammed told The Nation News.

The Anambra police command is making efforts to ensure that the baby is connected to her family says reports.

ALSO READ: Old woman disappears with baby abandoned by roadside

Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care

The face of a sad mother , Joy Idah Mudi, suggests grief inspired by the disappearance of her new born baby.

According to the National Helm News, the latter vanished while in care of one of the nurses at the Peniel Maternity and Clinic located in Anyingba, Kogi State.

Mudi reportedly delivered her child at the health facility also known as "Mummy’s hospital" on Sunday, May 27, 2018, but was prevented from seeing her baby by the hospital staff who put her in a different ward.

Fitumu, a relation of the Mudi's husband confirmed that the infant was receiving care from the nurse who was not identified.

ALSO READ: Malian who rescued baby gets French citizenship from President Macron

A picture revealed members of Anyingba community during a visit to the health center.

They reportedly visited a police station where the carer was taken to demand for her release.

This is allegedly to help serve a goal of torturing her.