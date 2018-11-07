news

A suspected kidnapper who reportedly confessed to killing three children has been rescued by the police near a university in Ibadan.

The rescue occurred on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, a social media post says.

In a video a mob is seen attacking the female suspect who is also seen naked as she hopes to find help.

According to report she is believed to have pretended to be mentally-challenged. Fortunately, the police arrives in time to deliver her from getting killed.