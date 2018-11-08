Police parade hospital attendant, herbalist who allegedly stole baby placenta

news

The Kwara Police Command on Thursday paraded a hospital attendant, Fatima Suleiman, and a herbalist, Salaudeen Ibrahim, for allegedly stealing a new born baby’s placenta on Oct. 31 at Capstone Hospital, Ilorin.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Aminu Saleh, while briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Ilorin, said that the placenta was handed over to Suleiman to give to the father of the baby, Jimoh Abdulfatah.

This followed a successful caesarean operation on the baby’s mother, one Bashirat Jimoh.

Saleh said the attendant instead, delivered the placenta to herbalist (Ibrahim) for alleged money-making rituals.

He said that the attendant carried out the act with the hope of getting monetary reward from the herbalist.

The commissioner of police also said that 10 suspected cultists were arrested at various hideouts within Ilorin.

He gave the suspects’ names as Bolakale Bayero, Yinka Alabi, Ibrahim Olatunde, Abeeb Azeez, Sikiru Jimoh, Abdullahi Olarewaju, Taofiq Suleiman, Yusuf Alao, Musa Imam and Abdullahi Abubakar.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Oct. 20 at various hideouts for alleged assault, causing hurt, mischief and destroying people’s properties within Eruda Community in Ilorin.

He said that all the suspects would soon be charged to court.