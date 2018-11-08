Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police parade hospital attendant, herbalist who stole baby placenta

Police parade hospital attendant, herbalist who allegedly stole baby placenta

This followed a successful caesarean operation on the baby’s mother, one Bashirat Jimoh.

  • Published:
play Police parade hospital attendant, herbalist who allegedly stole baby placenta

The Kwara Police Command on Thursday paraded a hospital attendant, Fatima Suleiman, and a herbalist, Salaudeen Ibrahim, for allegedly stealing a new born baby’s placenta on Oct. 31 at Capstone Hospital, Ilorin.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Aminu Saleh, while briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Ilorin, said that the placenta was handed over to Suleiman to give to the father of the baby, Jimoh Abdulfatah.

This followed a successful caesarean operation on the baby’s mother, one Bashirat Jimoh.

Saleh said the attendant instead, delivered the placenta to herbalist (Ibrahim) for alleged money-making rituals.

He said that the attendant carried out the act with the hope of getting monetary reward from the herbalist.

The commissioner of police also said that 10 suspected cultists were arrested at various hideouts within Ilorin.

He gave the suspects’ names as Bolakale Bayero, Yinka Alabi, Ibrahim Olatunde, Abeeb Azeez, Sikiru Jimoh, Abdullahi Olarewaju, Taofiq Suleiman, Yusuf Alao, Musa Imam and Abdullahi Abubakar.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Oct. 20 at various hideouts for alleged assault, causing hurt, mischief and destroying people’s properties within Eruda Community in Ilorin.

He said that all the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

Gen. Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects in Jos
Army will begin combat vehicles production 2025 – Buratai
Mother By All Means Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive
Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang war
Lagos Police arrest 21 suspects over killing of 2 wanted gang leaders in Shomolu
16 suspects accused of ritual murder and human organ removal paraded by police
In Jigawa Police arrest 49 suspected political thugs
Armed men shoot man in front of bank in Lagos
NIS arrests foreigner who killed Nigerian at political rally 10 years ago
DSS arrests 6 suspects over murder of Kaduna monarch

Metro

Nigerian sexy mama says she only has sex for 450k per night
Nigerian sexy mama announces that she cannot have sex for less than N450K
Life In Naija, Alex, struggling artiste fighting homelessness
Life In Naija Meet Alex, the struggling artiste fighting homelessness
11-yr-old boy shoots his grandma and himself over house chores
11-yr-old boy shoots his grandmother over household chores and commits suicide
Sacked banker exacts revenge by stealing 14m from ATM
Sacked banker takes revenge by stealing 14m from ATM
X
Advertisement