A mysterious woman has abandoned a 2-year-old girl at the doorstep of a stranger now the police are trying to track her down.
According to the CBS News "deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Spring, Texas Wednesday evening."
A 911 caller told law enforcement officers that she found a 2-year-old girl on her doorstop after responding to a knock on her door.
In a surveillance footage capturing the event a woman arrives the Texas apartment in a white car and approached the doorway with the child in her hand.
She reportedly left two bags with the girl.
The authorities in the Houston area where the incident occurred are yet confirm the identities of the woman and the child since CBS reported it today.