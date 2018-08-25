Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police confirm death of 2 children in Ebonyi kerosene explosion

In Ebonyi Police confirm death of 2 children in kerosene explosion

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the matter was reported at the Divisional Police Station Ezzamgbo, by one Mr Chinedu Onwe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A scene of explosion play

A scene of explosion

(News24)

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Friday confirmed the death of two children in a kerosene explosion which occurred at Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the matter was reported at the Divisional Police Station Ezzamgbo, by one Mr Chinedu Onwe.

Odah said that Onwe was in company of one Mrs Christiana Ibili, 34, who suffered severe burns from the explosion, after purchasing the product from Dipro filling station at Ezzmagno junction.

“The Police gathered that on reaching her house, one of Ibili’s children poured the kerosene inside a lantern and lit a match-stick which resulted in an explosion with uncontrollable flame.

“The flame engulfed the whole building, which resulted in the death of Miss Joy Ituma, 5, and Master Joshua Onwe, 6, while Ibili and Mr Uchenna Ituma, 18, sustained severe burns.

“The children were confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, while the wounded are receiving treatment at the hospital.”

The PPRO further said that Police had arrested an attendant at the petrol station, simply identified as Anayo, alongside Mr Emmanuel Ominyi, the station’s manager.

“The matter has been transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department while the product sample has been submitted to relevant quarters for further tests.

“This is to ascertain whether it was adulterated, which is the suspected case and our officers have been deployed to the petrol station to prevent irate mob from destroying it.

“This measure is to prevent further loss of lives and we appeal to people of the area not to take laws into their hands as full investigations into the incident had commenced.”

Odah noted that adulteration of petroleum products is unlawful in Nigeria.

She said that the bodies of the dead children had been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary and prayed for the quick recovery of the wounded.

Meanwhile, Dr Emeka Ogah, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, confirmed to NAN that the victims were brought to the hospital but disagreed with the police on the number of the dead.

“The report I received indicated that only one person died from the explosion but I will make further clarification on Saturday to ascertain the true situation,” he said.

However, Mr Bassey Chima, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Petroleum Pricing and Distribution, told NAN that he was not aware of the incident as he had just returned from an assignment.a

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Spiritual Cleansing Gone Wrong Priest reportedly kills woman while...bullet
2 Transformation 400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformedbullet
3 Supernatural Being Ghost-like girl dumped in well by dad scared of...bullet

Related Articles

Yet To Learn Days after Berger explosion, man hangs on moving tanker to prevent kerosene spillage
Tragic End 3 siblings roast to death after mother leaves them locked in candle-lit room
Cooking Gas Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how
Fitness Here's exactly what NASA training is like for astronauts
Tech I watched SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket thunder into space for the first time — here's what it was like on the ground
Tech SpaceX's monster rocket could explode with the force of a 1.8-kiloton nuclear weapon
In Japan Fire kills 11 at home for elderly people
Kerosene Explosion DPR urges media to sensitise public on dangers
In Iraq Protests rock Kurdistan for second day

Metro

Access Bank educates communities on World Mosquito Day
World Mosquito Day Access Bank educates communities
A frustrated man has committed suicide
In Enugu Man, 24, commits suicide after 'Ganja' binge
This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex
Strange But True This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex
Forte Oil Leading player in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector rolls out new payment solutions and online services