A transgender woman is one of the victims reportedly killed by a serial killer who works with the U.S. Border Patrol.
According to CBS News, the suspect who was jailed on Sunday, September 16, 2018, has been held on a $2.5 million bond in a Texas prison.
Ortiz was reportedly apprehended a day prior. CBS News confirms that he was caught hiding in a truck stationed at the parking lot of a hotel.
The discovery of the corpse of a 29-year-old sex worker, Melissa Ramirez, directed the attention of law enforcement agents to the possibility of having a serial killer on the loose.
Ramirez who is a mother of two was reportedly shot on the head like three other victims. A transgender woman has been listed as one of his victims.