Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Police catch up with murderer who reportedly killed 4 sex workers

Serial Killer Police catch up with suspected murderer who reportedly killed 4 sex workers

A transgender woman is one of the victims reportedly killed by a serial killer who works with the U.S. Border Patrol.

  • Published:
Police catch up with suspected murderer who reportedly killed 4 sex workers play

A border patrol officer Juan David Ortiz, is being held in a prison for the deaths of four women in Texas. One of the victims include a transgender woman.

(New York Post)

The investigators in the United States of America are trying to figure out the motive behind the murders of four sex workers who reportedly died in the hands of a border patrol officer, Juan David Ortiz.

According to CBS News, the suspect who was jailed on Sunday, September 16, 2018, has been held on a $2.5 million bond in a Texas prison.

Ortiz was reportedly apprehended a day prior. CBS News confirms that he was caught hiding in a truck stationed at the parking lot of a hotel.

Police catch up with suspected murderer who reportedly killed 4 sex workers play

In Texas, some law enforcement officer are busy as they try to unravel the motive behind the murders of four women.

(CBC)

ALSO READ: Human remains are found in serial killer's house but police wonder if they are fresh

The discovery of the corpse of a 29-year-old sex worker, Melissa Ramirez, directed the attention of law enforcement agents to the possibility of having a serial killer on the loose.

Ramirez who is a mother of two was reportedly shot on the head like three other victims. A transgender woman has been listed as one of his victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals...bullet
2 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransombullet
3 In Osun House of Assembly member caught bathing in a market at nightbullet

Related Articles

The Punisher Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station
Heartless Father Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much
All Alone Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries
Evil World Pregnant woman has been found dead on a tree in Johannesburg
Mysterious Death Man commits suicide with SIM card found in his mouth
Can't Escape The Law Police arrest two suspects for the murder of Catholic priest
"How To Murder Your Husband" Woman who wrote book arrested for husband's murder
Hero Reverend father gives his life to save his friend

Metro

6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex
Heartbroken 6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex
Jumia brings to you electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns
Jumia Company brings to you electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns
Find out why this poly dropout became a member of a secret cult
Serving The Devil Find out why this poly dropout became a member of a secret cult
Reverend father gives his life to save his friend
Hero Reverend father gives his life to save his friend