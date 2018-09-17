news

The investigators in the United States of America are trying to figure out the motive behind the murders of four sex workers who reportedly died in the hands of a border patrol officer, Juan David Ortiz.

According to CBS News, the suspect who was jailed on Sunday, September 16, 2018, has been held on a $2.5 million bond in a Texas prison.

Ortiz was reportedly apprehended a day prior. CBS News confirms that he was caught hiding in a truck stationed at the parking lot of a hotel.

The discovery of the corpse of a 29-year-old sex worker, Melissa Ramirez, directed the attention of law enforcement agents to the possibility of having a serial killer on the loose.

Ramirez who is a mother of two was reportedly shot on the head like three other victims. A transgender woman has been listed as one of his victims.