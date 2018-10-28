Pulse.ng logo
Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming big companies

Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companies

A Nigerian man is suspected to have stolen over $1.4 million from a company based in Denmark.

  • Published:
Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companies play

Otunba Cash and his gang reportedly pulled off a scam of over $1.4 million. This was after hacking the emails of a Turkish company based in Denmark.

(Instagram/otunbacash)

A suspected Nigerian fraudster Otunba Cash has been arrested for scamming international companies after hacking into their emails.

According to many online reports the suspect was arrested alongside gang members O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun.

Otunba Cash and his crew were apprehended following an investigation by the Turkish Cybercrime Department.

In May, Interpol reportedly alerted the authorities in Turkey about a breach in the security of a Turkish company based in Denmark.

ALSO READ: Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC

More than $1.4 million was reportedly sent from the business to a front company in Turkey, believed to be connected with the suspects.

Some items were seized from the group during  a police raid of their fancy hotel.

They include 17 mobile phones, 15 sim cards, 3 flash memory, 4 computers, 1 memory card, $85k, €5k, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 2 handcuffs, 2 rings, 1 earring, Rolex watch, numerous crime documents and a luxury car from the Nigerian fraudster says blogger Kemi Filani.

Many clips showing the suspects during their arrest has hit the internet.

View this post on Instagram

The moment Nigerian fraudster, OtunbaCash, was arrested in Turkey . . Nigerian suspected fraudster and CEO of Instanbul Entertainment, Otunba Cash, and his gang have been arrested during a sting operation in connection with a $1.4m e-mail scam in Turkey. . . Trouble started for him when the Danish police sent a letter to Turkish Police Department on 9 May 2018, via Interpol, that an unauthorized access was made to one GM Plast company's e-mail address. . . And that the company paid monies into some accounts in Turkey. Investigation by Turkish Cybercrime Department led to the arrest of Turkish ED, ZI and N.M, whose companies were used as fonts. . . Further investigation then revealed that some Nigerians were the ones behind the scheme. Following the technical and physical follow-up, police conducted simultaneous operations in Istanbul on 18 October. . . Emanuel Aneke was eventually arrested in the luxury hotel he was staying with gang members O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun in Ba#emo#xJ8=##cılar. . . Aneke was said to have hacked the emails of the big companies that made international trades, and then cloned payment advises. The group will then trick the companies into making payments into their font companies. . . While the luxury car used by Aneke was confiscated, 17 mobile phones, 15 sim cards, 3 flash memory, 4 computers, 1 memory card, $85k, #emo#4oKs##5k, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 2 handcuffs, 2 rings, 1 earring, Rolex watch and numerous crime documents were recovered during the raid. [Swipe to watch the raid]

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

