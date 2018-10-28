news

A suspected Nigerian fraudster Otunba Cash has been arrested for scamming international companies after hacking into their emails.

According to many online reports the suspect was arrested alongside gang members O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun.

Otunba Cash and his crew were apprehended following an investigation by the Turkish Cybercrime Department.

In May, Interpol reportedly alerted the authorities in Turkey about a breach in the security of a Turkish company based in Denmark.

More than $1.4 million was reportedly sent from the business to a front company in Turkey, believed to be connected with the suspects.

Some items were seized from the group during a police raid of their fancy hotel.

They include 17 mobile phones, 15 sim cards, 3 flash memory, 4 computers, 1 memory card, $85k, €5k, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 2 handcuffs, 2 rings, 1 earring, Rolex watch, numerous crime documents and a luxury car from the Nigerian fraudster says blogger Kemi Filani.

Many clips showing the suspects during their arrest has hit the internet.