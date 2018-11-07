Nigerian man takes out 3 men during attack by a group of 10

A man sustains a bad injury in the eye but manages to take out three men out of ten who attacked him in India.
Though he sustains a bad injury in his left eye, he confirms victory against three members of the group.
ALSO READ: Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack
In the clip he is seen being escorted by some friends but he goes ahead to lament about a bad experience living in India.
View this post on Instagram
PSA....first of all I wanna thank my ALLAH who gave me the strength to knock the 3 out of almost 10 of them #Alhamdulillah and again before you say anything remember these might happen to you...these is my bad experience in India y'all #allfingersaintequal #instablog #knockout #india