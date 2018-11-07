Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian man takes out 3 men during attack by a group of 10

A man sustains a bad injury in the eye but manages to take out three men out of ten who attacked him in India.

  • Published:
Nigerian man takes out 3 men during attack by a group of 10 play

A Nigerian living in India suffered an attack from a 10-man gang who got into a fight with him.

(Instagram/mbonit92)

A Nigerian man identified as Mubarak has shared a video after getting attacked by a 10-man gang in India.

Though he sustains a bad injury in his left eye, he confirms victory against three members of the group.

ALSO READ: Nigerian woman butchered on the head in India racist attack

In the clip he is seen being escorted by some friends but he goes ahead to lament about a bad experience living in India.

 

