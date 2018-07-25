Muslim woman gets slammed for taking picture with Bobrisky

news

A woman named Omotolaniee has been labeled a bad Islam ambassador for after taking a picture with Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky .

The pair were captured together at an Abuja event marking the World Day Against Trafficking In Person.

It was reportedly organized by the Tonto Dikeh Foundation in partnership with the Anti Human Trafficking Agency.

A man identified as Akinbusola on Twitter didn't seem pleased about the image and he made his thoughts known.

This was in response to Omotolaniee's tweet announcing the meeting with Bobrisky.

ALSO READ: Fans make assumptions as cross-dresser kisses Tonto Dikeh

He has since apologized for dragging the woman.

Despite strong conservative views about his appearance by majority of the Nigeria public, Bobrisky continues to live life according to his own terms.