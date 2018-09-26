Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink

news

In Niger State, a 20-year-old housewife, Zulac Kabiru has been arrested for giving her 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink.

She reportedly fed the deceased with a substance locally known as 'Ota Piapia'. The incident which occurred on Sunday, September 9, 2018, occurred following a disagreement with the mother of the deceased.

ALSO READ: 3 family members including pregnant wife, die after eating poisoned dinner

Kabiru Labbo, the father of the child reportedly notified the police concerning the tragic event. This prompted her arrest according to Punch News.

“I warned my husband against marrying another wife, but he didn’t listen. The second wife was in the habit of insulting and assaulting me at all times and one day I decided to poison her eight-month-old daughter to increase her sorrow; so that she will learn how to respect her superiors in the family.

“Before my husband married her, I kicked against the move. We have been living in peace but when she came, she divided the family. My husband gave her more attention and since then our family has been in shambles," Zulac Kabiru is quoted by Punch.

Kabiru who acknowledged that her actions was wicked also claims she was pushed by the devil.

The police hopes to arraign her in court as soon as investigations have been completed.