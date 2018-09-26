Pulse.ng logo
Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink

A woman reportedly poisoned her 8-month-old step-daughter in order to spite its mother who she has been having issues with.

  • Published:
A woman who has been having issues with her co-wife has regretted her actions poisoning the rival's daughter.

(Bulawayo24)

In Niger State, a 20-year-old housewife, Zulac Kabiru has been arrested for giving her 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink.

She reportedly fed the deceased with a substance locally known as 'Ota Piapia'. The incident which occurred on Sunday, September 9, 2018, occurred following a disagreement with the mother of the deceased.

An unhealthy rivalry between co-wives has led to the poisoning of an innocent baby.

(Mad Moose Mama)

ALSO READ: 3 family members including pregnant wife, die after eating poisoned dinner

Kabiru Labbo, the father of the child reportedly notified the police concerning the tragic event. This prompted her arrest according to Punch News.

“I warned my husband against marrying another wife, but he didn’t listen. The second wife was in the habit of insulting and assaulting me at all times and one day I decided to poison her eight-month-old daughter to increase her sorrow; so that she will learn how to respect her superiors in the family.

“Before my husband married her, I kicked against the move. We have been living in peace but when she came, she divided the family. My husband gave her more attention and since then our family has been in shambles," Zulac Kabiru is quoted by Punch.

A woman will be made to see a judge when investigations concerning her step-daughter's death have been concluded.

(Nigerian Tribune)

 

Kabiru who acknowledged that her actions was wicked also claims she was pushed by the devil.

The police hopes to arraign her in court as soon as investigations have been completed.

