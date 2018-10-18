Mum attempts to drown her baby to punish baby daddy

"Is this what you want?" A woman asks her baby daddy as she tried to drown 6-month-old daughter.
Her action is reportedly meant to serve as a punishment for her baby daddy.
The woman identified as Quanda is reportedly from Atlanta. She seemed upset over a child support payment the baby's father had been sluggish about remitting.
In a clip that showed the mum filming herself, she is heard asking the baby daddy "Is this what you want?"
She engages in this act while the baby cries.