Mum attempts to drown her baby to punish baby daddy

Mum attempts to drown her daughter to punish baby daddy

"Is this what you want?" A woman asks her baby daddy as she tried to drown 6-month-old daughter.

A mother got angry about not getting a prompt child support payment from her baby daddy and tries to drown her daughter.

A disturbing video has shown a 6-month-old baby as it struggled to breathe when her mum tried to drown her in a bowl filled with water.

Her action is reportedly meant to serve as a punishment for her baby daddy.

The woman identified as Quanda is reportedly from Atlanta. She seemed upset over a child support payment the baby's father had been sluggish about remitting.

ALSO READ: Police are looking for woman who abandoned child at stranger's doorstep

In a clip that showed the mum filming herself, she is heard asking the baby daddy "Is this what you want?"

She engages in this act while the baby cries.

