Mentally sick lawyer causes stir in Yola High Court

A mentally sick lawyer, Ibrahim  Waley, on Thursday caused a stir during sitting at a Yola High Court when he joined his colleagues (lawyers) at the front row while clad in traditional dress as against the formal gown and wig.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent at the court reports that Waley, who arrived the jam-packed court hall while judgement was being delivered, took his seat at the wrong place, to the surprise of those in court.

As at the time of his arrival, judgement was being delivered on a suit filed by some aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) members seeking the nullification of the recent congresses conducted by the party in the state.

Looking confident that he was in the midst of his colleagues, Waley rebuffed entreaties  by a journalist who offered him alternative  seat, insisting that as a lawyer, he must sit in the front row like other lawyers.

Attracted by his noise, a court staff approach and pleaded with him to accept the offer of the  journalist, but he declined..

Attempt to convince Ibrahim to sit on other alternative seats, or move out of court room since all the front seats were occupied by lawyers, resulted in a heated argument, making Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri to suspend reading his judgement briefly, calling for order.

After being forced out of the court, Ibrahim continued to protest what he described as an infringement on his right to sit in the front row.

A judicial staff who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that Waley was, before his mental problem, a known lawyer and politician. 

