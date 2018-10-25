Man struck by thunder while cutting Iroko tree

news

On October 24, 2018, in ifira-Akoko, Ondo State, a 43-year-old timber contractor, Ramoni Aluko, has been struck by thunder, while cutting an iroko tree and he died from the impact.

In Yoruba tradition, it is a taboo for regular people to touch anybody dead or struck by lightning or thunder. Their bodies are only touched by Sango worshippers. Sango is the Yoruba god of thunder. It is believed he has the ability to make thunder and lightning. His worshippers practice his culture and idolize him.

Thus, when Aluko died, the sympathizers in Ifira Akoko were reluctant to touch his body, so they sought the help of Sango worshippers to help carry his body.

However, most people were apprehensive of having his corpse close to their premises — they feared the wrath of Sango. Some probably feared that Aluko offended Sango to suffer his wrath.

Divisional Police Officer for Isua-Akoko, Biodun Ojediran, reports that when the incident happened, Aluko and his business partner, Gbenga Oniyere, were on a farm, yesterday.

Yoruba tradition provides that people who suffer the wrath of Sango through thunder or lightning should be buried in the evil forest, probably to prevent supposed further wrath on inhabitants of that abode.

On this belief, the worshippers wanted to bury him in the forest but his family refused.