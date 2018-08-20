Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man stabs Ekiti monarch to death

Sad! Man suspected to be insane reportedly stabs Ekiti monarch to death

A resident told newsmen that the assailant was from the same royal family as the slain traditional ruler.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man stabs Ekiti monarch to death play

Knife stained with blood.

(Opposing Views)

Odo-Oro-Ekiti, a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti, was on Monday thrown into mourning as its traditional ruler,  Oba Gbadebo Ogunsakin, was stabbed to death.

Some residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  said the traditional ruler was stabbed with a knife by a man suspected to be insane after a meeting of the traditional council.

A resident,  Mr Henry Olu, said the assailant was from the same royal family as the slain traditional ruler.

Olu said the assailant  was earlier seen before  the council  meeting sitting on the throne and was chased away.

The monarch was stabbed by the assailant while he was attempting to enter his vehicle after the council meeting.

” All we heard was a cry for help from the traditional ruler’s driver shortly after the council meeting.

“On getting there, we saw our traditional ruler in a pool of his blood with a knife in the chest.

” We tried rushing him to the hospital, but Oba Ogunsakin gave up the ghost,” another resident, who does not want his name mentioned,  said.

NAN reports that some irate youths in  the community took to the streets in search of the assailant who was said to have fled into the bush after the incident.

The youths mounted road blocks on major junctions leading into the community while  the search lasted.

NAN also reports that there was panic in the community, with its market deserted as the news of the incident filtered out.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu,  confirmed  the incident in a telephone interview with NAN.

ALSO READ: Teenage girl dies from stab wound inflicted by romance seeker

“It is true the incident  actually happened and  police men have moved in.

“The person alleged is of  unsound  mind  and he actually escaped into the bush after committing the crime.

“ Our men are combing the bush to fish out  the suspect.

” All I can say for now is that the suspect is within reach and will be put in custody,” he said.

NAN reports that the late Ogunsakin ascended the throne  in 1986.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 Wonder Lady This young Nigerian porn star earns N100K per movie rolebullet

Related Articles

Frustration Man kills his boss for owing him salary
Not By Force Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances
In Benin Unknown hoodlums kill 70-year-old woman
Tragedy Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday
Maryam Sanda Alleged husband killer gives birth to baby boy
Harry Uzoka's Death Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing to death Britain’s “most-famous black model”
Jealousy Student reportedly stabs hostel mate to death over girlfriend

Metro

Rendezvous At Noon PTRLifestyle brings back your favourite day party this Salah holiday
14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep
Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep
Gunmen kill pregnant woman in community clash
Bloodshed Gunmen kill pregnant woman in community clash
Samuel Ogundipe How Sowore stormed Police HQ in Abuja, secured release of detained journalist