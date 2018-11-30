news

At this rate, one thing is certain; the world — Nigeria, especially — is going wild at this tail-end to 2018. Yahoo boys have been running wild, confessing to cutting human parts, getting caught red-handed having sex with their mother’s corpse or even literally going mad.

Some of the ‘yahoo boy’ claims to killings which seem ‘ritual-themed’ have, however, seemed outrageous for clicks with no reasonable basis in the bodies of those stories to suggest that those killings were perpetrated by yahoo boys. That said, this is Nigeria, rituals can be perpetrated by anybody.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad after using his dad for rituals in Benin (Video)

Earlier today, a video was posted on Instablog9ja and in it, an unnamed, unknown man was saying that yahoo boys are not behind ‘ritual killings’. He claims these killings are getting perpetrated by politicians.

Interestingly though, he admits that yahoo boys take their victim's pictures to native doctors and pastors.

You can watch the video here;

God save us all.