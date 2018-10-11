Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man must seek police permission before having sex

Sex Remote Court orders a man to seek police permission before having sex

The HIV-positive man had been having unprotected sex with women

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man must seek police permission before having sex play

44-year old Norman O'Neill has been ordered by a Magistrates' Court in Southampton to seek Police counsel before having sex with women

(Linda Ikeji's blog)

A 44-year old HIV-positive man, Norman O’Neill has been ordered by Court to always give a 24-hour notice to the police of the name and contact details of any woman he intends to have sex with. 

He must also inform these women of his HIV status by order of court.

According to Detective Sergeant Craig Fielding, O’Neill had been having unprotected sex with these women under the pretense of offering them sex and alcohol, without ever informing them of his health condition. 

In fact, Police had twice gotten complaints from two women who accused O’Neill of sex-related impropriety without their consent.

ALSO READ: Stepfather sleeps with his stepdaughters, impregnates one and impregnates their mother

One of them claimed that she fell asleep in his bed, but by the next morning, the bottom half of her dress was gone, while the other claimed she found blood traces on her body the next morning. 

Both cases could however not be adequately prosecuted because there was insufficient evidence of sex.

Equally, the women were not prepared to support a prosecution of O’Neill in a court of competent jurisdiction.

As a result, a Magistrates Court in Southampton branded O’Neill a “danger to women” and placed him under a four-year sexual risk order, that if he violates, he potentially faces up to five years in prison. 

Under this order, O’Neill is under curfew from 10 pm till 7 am. He must also not invite any women into his home without police permission.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Saudi Slavery Suffering Nigerian lady fakes madness to escape her wicked...bullet
2 The Oyakhilome Wedding Everything you need to know about the event...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

APO UK deepens ties across East Africa
APO UNAIDS to work with uniformed forces in the Central African Republic to end sexual violence and abuse and stop new HIV infections
APO Media Advisory | October 15, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing with USAID Bureau for Food Security Assistant Administrator Beth Dunford and USAID Food for Peace Director Matt Nims on World Food Day
World Mental Health Day The top 5 mental illnesses afflicting Nigerian millennials
#FreeBhadoosky A timeline of how Popular blogger and Twitter influencer, Bhadmus Hakeem was arrested for exposing a Nigerian school
RANDY DADDY Father sleeps with twin stepdaughters, impregnates one
Police Brutality 36-year old American-born Nigerian, Chinedu Okobi killed with a stun gun by American Police
Politics 7 Democratic women to watch in 2020
Justice Italian man gets sentenced to jail for shooting Nigerian in racially charged killing

Metro

Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump
Power Drunk Soldier orders man out of Lexus to do frog jump [Video]
Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive
Mother By All Means Apprentice steals boss's baby when native doctor told her she can never conceive
American police attack Chinedu Okoli with stun gun, he dies
Police Brutality 36-year old American-born Nigerian, Chinedu Okobi killed with a stun gun by American Police
Soldiers at army school reportedly flog student with 'incomplete uniform'
No Mercy Soldiers at army school reportedly flog student with 'incomplete uniform'
X
Advertisement