In Lagos, the Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court has arraigned a man identified as Mr. Oki Olabisi for knocking off the tooth of a female sex worker .

According to a report by the New Telegraph News, this is because the victim Tina John failed to spread her legs properly.

The incident occurred at the Formula Four hotel in Ejigbo where the accused reportedly assaulted her.

At the Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court, Olabisi has been charged with assault, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

A judge who presided over the case has granted him bail but requires him to pay a sum of N50,000 and also provide two sureties.