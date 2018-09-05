Pulse.ng logo
Man knocks off sex worker's tooth for not spreading legs properly

Brutal Man knocks off sex worker's tooth for not spreading legs properly

A client was not happy about the sex position of a woman who refused to give him the style he prefers.

Man knocks off sex worker's teeth for not spreading legs properly

A sex worker Tina John was reportedly assaulted by her client who had a problem with the way she spread her legs.

(New Telegraph)

In Lagos, the Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court has arraigned a man identified as Mr. Oki Olabisi for knocking off the tooth of a female sex worker.

According to a report by the New Telegraph News, this is because the victim Tina John failed to spread her legs properly.

The incident occurred at the Formula Four hotel in Ejigbo where the accused reportedly assaulted her.

A disagreement over a comfortable sex position has caused a woman to lose her teeth.

A disagreement over a comfortable sex position has caused a woman to lose her teeth.

(Shutter Shock)

ALSO READ: Policeman reportedly dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife

At the Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court,  Olabisi has been charged with assault, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

A judge who presided over the case has granted him bail but requires him to pay a sum of N50,000 and also provide two sureties.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

