Man kills his brothers after family meeting

'Kolomental' Man kills his brothers after family meeting

One of the persons killed in a domestic violence incident in Delta State is an undergraduate. The police have been notified of the sad event.

  • Published:
It is a sight for sorrow as a man killed his brothers in Asaba.

(AFP)

In Asaba, Delta State, a 30-year-old man Aniemeka Nwani has killed his brothers after a family meeting involving their mother.

According to a Punch News report published on Monday, Nwani is a patient at a mental home.

Mentally ill persons held at the Juba Central Prison.

(PBS)

 

The publisher confirms that he attacked his siblings with a machete. One of the victims is an undergraduate at an unnamed institution.

More report confirms that their mum had just returned from a medical trip to Canada when the incident occurred.

The police in Delta State have been notified of the incident.

(The Eagleonline)

 

ALSO READ: Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle

The police in the state are aware of the deaths described as a tragedy by its spokesperson DSP Andrew Aniamaka.

