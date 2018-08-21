Man kills his brothers after family meeting

news

In Asaba, Delta State, a 30-year-old man Aniemeka Nwani has killed his brothers after a family meeting involving their mother.

According to a Punch News report published on Monday, Nwani is a patient at a mental home.

The publisher confirms that he attacked his siblings with a machete. One of the victims is an undergraduate at an unnamed institution.

More report confirms that their mum had just returned from a medical trip to Canada when the incident occurred.

The police in the state are aware of the deaths described as a tragedy by its spokesperson DSP Andrew Aniamaka.