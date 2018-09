news

In a tragic accident captured on social media video, a man has been reportedly killed by a Dangote-branded truck. A picture shows him with blood stains all over his body while sandwiched in his car.

The scene of the incident revealed a Salon vehicle in an unrecognizable condition. This is due to the nasty impact of the autocrash.

Some rescuers loitered the site but there was nothing to do to revive the deceased who has pieces of a broken windshield all over him.