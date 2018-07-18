Man charged with murder for using ex for money ritual

news

Alao Adeyemi, who reportedly used his ex-girlfriend, Khadijat for money ritual has been charged for murder and conspiracy.

He was reportedly arraigned Akure Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 16, 2018.

The deceased is the daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo.

Before her passing, Khadijat was studying in the department of Educational Management at the Adekunle Ajasin University.

Her killer had accomplices but they are at large says a Punch News report.

She was reportedly buried in a coffin positioned under a bed in Alao Adeyemi's room.

“That you, Seidu Sakiru, 27, and others at large on July 2, 2018, at about 7.30 pm on Aratusin Street, Oke-Aro, Akure, did conspire with one another to commit felony to wit; murder, contrary to Section 324 of the Law of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you Seidu Sakiru,27, did kill one Khadijat Oluboyo, 25, by strangling her and thereafter buried her inside your room contrary to Section 316, Law of Ondo State, 2006," a court charge against the accused reads.

ALSO READ: Timely arrival of police prevents student's killer from disposing corpse

A prosecutor Sergeant Mary Adebayo appealed to the magistrate Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel to back up a request to hold Alao in prison until his next arraignment.

Punch confirms that she granted this request. The accused will be next arraigned on August 23, 2018.