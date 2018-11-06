Leadway Pensure bags 2 awards for excellent service delivery, international standard compliance

Pulse.ng logo
Leadway Pensure bags 2 awards for excellent service delivery

Customer Service Awards Limited announced Leadway Pensure PFA as the winner of the keenly contested Excellent Service Delivery category beating other PFAs to it.

(File)

Leadway Pensure, a pioneer Pension Funds Administrator in Nigeria, recently won two major awards for Excellent Service Delivery and the Most Outstanding PFA of the year at the 2018 editions of the Customer Service Awards and the International Standards Leadership Awards organized by the Customer Service Awards Limited and the World Quality Alliance respectively.

Using criteria such as company’s operational processes, staff attitude, turnaround time, product knowledge and friendly ambience for business which was gathered through customer feedback, online poll and mystery shopping, the Customer Service Awards Limited announced Leadway Pensure PFA as the winner of the keenly contested Excellent Service Delivery category beating other PFAs to it. Similarly, the World Quality Alliance awarded the company the Most Outstanding Pension Funds Administrator of the year 2018 on the basis of reliability, use of technology, ethical standards and policies, communication with customers, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction, among others.

(File)

 

The Managing Director of Leadway Pensure, Ronke Adedeji said “We are very happy to have received these local and international recognitions out of several PFAs operating in the country. The awards confirm our continued commitment to excellence as well as our passion to deliver unrivalled pension services and financial comfort to our clients.” She went further saying “from inception, we have demonstrated innovation and competence which have endeared us to forward-thinking individuals who are not looking for just another PFA, but are deliberate about their future and are determined to entrust that to a discerning PFA like ours,”

Leadway Pensure has, over the years, shown itself as an industry champion through the introduction of technology-driven products and services aimed at improving customer experiences, as well as innovation. The new Leadway Pensure mobile app which allows users to initiate the process for withdrawal of 25% Temporary Access and AVC, among other key functions testifies of the company’s innovative drive.

 

