Lasgidi Buka - The best Nigerian jollof rice in Lagos

Jollof rice is of no doubt the most popular and most served dish in Nigeria and it should be added that it’s also the most talked about dish among different African Countries.

Jollof rice, a dish that has caused controversies on various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, instagram amongst different African Countries like Nigeria, Togo, Senegal, Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and Mali, with each country claiming to have the best Jollof Rice. Who do you think really has the best version of the Jollof Rice? That’s a question you will have an answer to after reading this.

Would you believe that Jollof rice did not originally come from Nigeria? No, it didn’t. Jollof rice actually has its origins in Senegal, from the Wolof ethnic group and it spread across West Africa.

However, there are several regional variations in name, process of cooking, and ingredients but in Nigeria, its mostly referred to as "Party Jollof Rice" there is no form of party, including weddings, funerals, birthdays, even corporate events such as conferences and meetings that you attend and you will not find Jollof Rice being served, so I guess the name "Party Jollof Rice" was derived from this fact. Party Jollof rice tends to be much more delicious with the added Smokey burnt flavour.

The question now is where can you find the best Nigerian Jollof rice in lagos? Either the normal one made at home or the popular party jollof rice.

Before now, most owambe lovers attend parties mostly because they want to have a taste of the Jollof rice and they are sure of what they will get, but recently there was a discovery of a restaurant in lekki - LASGIDI BUKA that has got arguably the best version of the Nigerian Jollof rice and the party jollof rice - that orange coloured rice cooked in a delicious tangy tomato sauce with its aroma very distinct and so yummy.

Aside the Jollof rice, if you are looking for a restaurant in lekki that has got good and tasty Nigerian Natives, LASGIDI BUKA is the best bet, they specialize in using locally sourced ingredients to prepare local meals that taste like heaven. With a reputation as one of the best restaurants in Lagos, LASGIDI BUKA does not disappoint. Their menu is wide and eclectic, with food from all over the country, prepared in traditional ways. Edikaikong, jollof rice, amala, pounded yam, and white soup are just some of the dishes featured. Whether you want to eat in the restaurant or order online for delivery LASGIDI BUKA got your back.

LASGIDI BUKA is also a very ambitious restaurant that has tried to incorporate meals from every part of the continent into their menu, to make you have the best treat.

There’s no better way to experience Nigeria Jollof rice than a restaurant in Lagos, Nigeria, called LASGIDI BUKA situated at PLOT 1 BLK12, ADMIRALTY ROAD, LEKKI PHASE 1, Lagos, beside Sailors Lounge.

Do you want to have the taste of the real and best Nigeria Jollof rice, come through on Oct 31st 2018 you get to be served for free with that party Jollof rice in a LASGIDI BUKA style. Don’t misss this for any reason. Save the date!!!

