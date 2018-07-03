news

The skull of a 4-year-old boy Joseph Akpan was crushed with a pestle when a landlord went crazy on his tenants.

Sunday Omosule, the owner of the house located in Ota, Ogun State, has been arrested according to Punch News.

He reportedly chased his tenants with the grinding tool and caught up with the mother of the deceased who sustained an injury on her hand.

Omosule has been arrested by the state police while the mum visited a hospital for treatment.

“The landlord was arrested following a distress call to the police at Onipanu division," confirms Abimbola Oyeyemi who is a spokesperson for the police.

He revealed to Punch that the victim had suffered a spiritual attack prompting the wild display that led to the death of the boy.

ALSO READ: Mad Anglican priest sets 2 ATMs on fire in Imo

NYSC member runs mad in Enugu

A video has captured a man believed to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who reportedly got mad in Enugu State.

In a footage shared on IG on Monday, April 30, 2018, the youth who wore a NYSC uniform, was seen rummaging through a refuse bin.

His carefree attitude concerning his sagging pants appear an indication that all is not well.

A cap and T-shirt worn in opposite position was perhaps big proof concerning a decline in his mental health.