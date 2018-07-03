Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle

Spiritual Attack Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle

A spiritual attack is reportedly the motivation behind the killing of a four-year-old boy in Ogun State.

  • Published:
Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle play

The police have apprehended a landlord for crushing a baby's head with a pestle. He is believed to have suffered a spiritual attack.

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The skull of a 4-year-old boy Joseph Akpan was crushed with a pestle when a landlord went crazy on his tenants.

Sunday Omosule, the owner of the house located in Ota, Ogun State, has been arrested according to Punch News.

He reportedly chased his tenants with the grinding tool and caught up with the mother of the deceased who sustained an injury on her hand.

Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle play

Tenants occupying an Ogun State residence experienced a crazy moment with a landlord who was under spiritual attack.

(Topetempler)

 

Omosule has been arrested by the state police while the mum visited a hospital for treatment.

“The landlord was arrested following a distress call to the police at Onipanu division," confirms Abimbola Oyeyemi who is a spokesperson for the police.

He revealed to Punch that the victim had suffered a spiritual attack prompting the wild display that led to the death of the boy.

ALSO READ: Mad Anglican priest sets 2 ATMs on fire in Imo

NYSC member runs mad in Enugu

A video has captured a man believed to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who reportedly got mad in Enugu State.

In a footage shared on IG on Monday, April 30, 2018, the youth who wore a NYSC uniform, was seen rummaging through a refuse bin.

Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle play

In a footage shared on IG on Monday, April 30, 2018, the youth who wore a NYSC uniform, was seen rummaging through a refuse bin.

(Time Of Gist)

 

His carefree attitude concerning his sagging pants appear an indication that all is not well.

Just In: Enugu State corps member allegedly runs mad at New Haven, Enugu

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

A cap and T-shirt worn in opposite position was perhaps big proof concerning a decline in his mental health.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Work Hazard Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in...bullet

Related Articles

For Food Only Hungry man kills wife who failed to prepare favourite 'Fufu' meal
Poor Children Mad man chops kindergarten pupils to death in Ogun
Science Student Young man dies after drinking dangerous concoction called "Gutter Water"
In The Bag Mad man who killed kindergarten pupils nabbed by police
Nemesis Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki [Video]
Change Of Fortune Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri
Busted Blood-sucking mad man ambushed by Sapele residents
God Have Mercy NYSC member runs mad in Enugu [Video]

Metro

Spectranet aims to expand the Broadband Internet market through marketing innovations
Spectranet Brand aims to expand the Broadband Internet market through marketing innovations
Company launches 'WhiteHouse Apple Cider' to promote healthy living
Pharmacy Plus Company launches 'WhiteHouse Apple Cider' to promote healthy living
Home and You commissions ultra modern furniture factory
Home and You Company commissions ultra modern furniture factory
Poor boy who hawks plantain to survive finally gets help
Child Labour Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive