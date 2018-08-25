Lady uses fake pregnancy to get her PVC in less than 10hrs

news

Grace Ehi Isabella Onu has confessed using a fake pregnancy status to get herself a Permanent Voters Card in less than 10 hours.

The baker and Chief Executive Officer of Bellas Cakes and More made the confession on her Facebook account on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Lady explains why she faked pregnancy to get PVC

At about 10:09PM, Onu narrated how she decided to fake being pregnant to obtain her PVC after four days of no luck in a Facebook post.

She wrote, "I’ve been to the INEC PVC center for the past 4 days and I wasn’t attended to, truth is it is not just me but millions of Nigerians go through the same.

"I had to disguise as a pregnant woman and in less than 10hours I got my PVC. Which way #naija ???

"Ensure you do anything you can to get your PVC and vote in the right candidate in the year 2019," she wrote.

According to her Facebook profile, Onu is a self employed baker, who lives in Abuja but hails from Makurdi North in Benue State.