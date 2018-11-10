Pulse.ng logo
Lady takes risk on her mental state after combining dangerous cannabis

A lady had to be tied with a rope when the effect of two harmful drugs had started to manifest in her body.

  • Published:
Lady takes risk on her mental state after combining dangerous cannabis play

At a hotel in Lagos, a lady found herself in an uncomfortable situation after overdosing on drugs.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

A lady who reportedly took a combination of two risky cannabis has put her mental health at harm's way.

According to a clip on Instagram she ingested drug stances known as Black Mamba and Colorado.

Both are dangerous drugs known to caused some consumers discomfort and even death.

ALSO READ: After smoking too much crack, man attempts the moonwalk

She is captured making gibberish statement while her friends tried to subdue her.

The lady was soon restrained in the video that shows her at a hotel in Ikotun, Lagos.

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

