Infinix Hot S3X: first notch screen phone with A.I Selfie camera

Infinix Mobility Company unveils Hot S3X; 1st and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera in Africa

With the Hot S3X, Infinix Mobility has delivered a 6.2-inch notch screen smartphone which is a first of its kind within the African smartphone ecosystem.

play

Premier smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility has just unveiled Africa’s first and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera – Infinix Hot S3X.

The device is the latest addition to the Hot S series family, it joins a long list of devices that make up an impressive product portfolio from Infinix and reemphasizes the brand’s aptitude for designing stylish smartphones with sophisticated tech features.

The Hot S series which was officially launched in 2016 is a lifestyle smartphone series comprised of devices with innovative features and an apparent stylish appeal which most smartphone consumers find utterly irresistible.

play

 

With the Hot S3X, Infinix Mobility has delivered a 6.2-inch notch screen smartphone which is a first of its kind within the African smartphone ecosystem. The notch screen is essentially a cut-out, at the top, of a part of the screen display that retains the display space on either side of it, for information such as date, battery statistics and more, and for apps.

The HotS3X comes in a lustrous design measuring at 156.7x75.3x8.3mm. The notch screen is inculcated with a 6.2-inch screen size, 720x1500 screen resolution and the 18:9 screen aspect ratio that gifts the Hot S3X a scintillating aesthetic. This device is also poised to be a trendsetter for subsequent devices to be released within the field of smartphone creation.

The Hot S3X has a 16MP A.I (Artificial intelligence) selfie camera with dual LED flash. The A.I selfie camera recognises the user’s environment within milliseconds, the best various light shades and automatically picks the best settings for high quality images. It also has dual rear cameras (13MP+2MP) which features geo-tagging, autofocus and face detection for the best quality photos.

play

 

The Hot S3X is powered by a 4000mAh battery with 2A quick charge and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS coupled with 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon processor chipset for a fully optimized system without glitches. The Hot S3X also possesses rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock system, accelerometer and so much more.

Marketing Communications Manager, Infinix Mobility Nigeria, Tayo Odunowo deliberated on the device’s significance to its target audience as it is a tool to bridge the gap between futuristic technology and today’s world

OEMs globally are always on the lookout for the next big thing to talk about. It is evident carefully looking at the features on the Hot S3X that we at Infinix take pride in our ability to understand and meet our youthful consumers’ needs, and eventually surpass their expectations”.

The Hot S3X comes in colour variants such as Berlin Grey, Milan Blue, Ice Blue and is currently on sale within every authorised Infinix retail store nationwide.

play

 

For more information on this and more, Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & XClub platforms

About Infinix

Infinix is a premium smartphone brand designed for young generations who desire to live a smart lifestyle. Founded in 2012, Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology.

Through daily interactions, these intuitive products become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for young people around the world. Infinix currently promotes four product lines: ZERO, NOTE, HOT S, and HOT in a global marketplace reaching countries in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Asia. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and in sync with the world.

Check out more images of Africa’s first and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera

 

