Hubmart rewards customers with millions in free shopping with Awoof Promo draw

As part of its bid to provide superior customer shopping experience, Hubmart Stores is set to delight its loyal customers once again in the upcoming 1st raffle draw in a series of three slated for 12 noon, on Saturday, 3rd, November 2018 at the Hubmart Stores Ikeja outlet, 26 Isaac John Street, Ikeja G.R.A.

The draw which is part of the ongoing Hubmart Awoof Promotion, will see Hubmart Stores give out prizes worth up to 3.5million naira free shopping in addition to other instant and consolation prizes to its loyal customers.

CEO of Hubmart Stores Limited, Murat Bektaslar informed journalists that the promotion is one of the ways in which Hubmart was looking to give back to customers who had supported its growth over the years. He said “We have come a long way from one outlet in Victoria Island to three outlets which will soon become four – with Omole coming on stream this quarter. We take pride in our capabilities in fresh and our acceptance by our teeming customers is testament to the good work we have done. The Hubmart Awoof Promotion is a small way of telling our customers, thank you”.

Vice President, Marketing Cheng Fuller stated that for customers to be part of the Hubmart Awoof Promotion raffle draw, they would need to make minimum purchases of N3, 500 or N5, 000 to qualify in different categories. He communicated to journalists that Hubmart Stores Limited was looking to give prizes in excess of a whopping sum of 10 million Naira during the promotion. Mr. Fuller further stated that there would be draws every month in which customers would win prizes worth up to 3.5million naira.

In his words “In the Hubmart Awoof Promotion, every month, we will have at least 66 raffle draw winners and will be giving out several other consolation prizes. There is also a special discount promo where customers get a rebate of 5% on their shopping depending on their frequency of shopping so look out for the discount coupons. In our tradition of delighting our customers, we are ensuring that during this promotion, everyone will be a winner. Come Saturday, 3rd November 2018, we will have our first set of winners.” He urged customers to shop from Hubmart as the more purchases a customer made, the more the customer’s chances of winning were increased.

It will be recalled that Hubmart Stores sometime this year inaugurated its newest shop on Admiralty Way, Lekki as an addition to its already existing stores in Isaac John Ikeja, and Adeola Odeku, Victoria, bringing total number of stores in the country to three. We have also been reliably informed that Hubmart is poised to unleash her most exciting black Friday offers to date this November and asked customers to get ready to storm their stores for mind boggling offers from the 16th to 23rd November.

