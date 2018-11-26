Pulse.ng logo
Herdsmen kill Delta man who tried to prevent his wife's rape

Herdsmen kill Delta man who tried to prevent his wife's rape

The sad event took place in Ogor Kingdom, Delta State.

  • Published:
Herdsmen kill Delta man who tried to prevent his wife's rape play

Herdsmen kill Delta man who tried to prevent his wife's rape

(Daily Post )

As if the chain of infamous incidents emanating from Delta State University wasn’t enough, another event has occurred. God save Delta State.

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, 54-year-old pipeline guard, Anthony Ejabare was killed by suspected herdsmen as he tried to prevent them from raping his wife in Edjekota community of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to The Vanguard, only the palace chiefs prevented aggrieved members of the Edjekota Community from taking Ejabare’s corpse into the palace of the Ovie of Ogor Kingdom did they turn back. They did it as protest for their lost kin. 

Upon refusal, the protesters took the corpse to Ughelli Area Command, where senior police officers Mrs. Ejabare’s statement.

ALSO READ: 41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student

A community source told Vanguard that, “Efforts to take the corpse into the palace were resisted by chiefs, leading to a clash, until the Police intervened.”

A source at the Area Command told Vanguard that, “From the statement given by widow, who is the witness, she was accosted by an armed herdsman who asked her to put down the cassava stems she carried on her head in an attempt to rape her else he was going to shoot her.

“While she was pleading with the gunman, her husband, who was stationed as a guard in a pipeline close to her farm, walked into them and upon sighting the husband, the assailant shot him and fled into the bush.”

Again, God save Delta State.

