41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student

The video was recorded by the victim's older sister who caught the teacher while raping her sister.

  Published:
Alhaji Aminu Musa, the 41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student

Alhaji Aminu Musa, the 41-yr-old teacher videotaped defiling 8-yr-old female student

(Lailas News )

Rape and defilement are some of the most infamous parts of everyday Nigerian news. Daily, children are thrown into long nights, filled with nightmares and probable mental health issues by rapists drunk on a never-healthy dose of pedophilia. A few weeks ago, a 65-year-old man raped a child.

Some time ago, Pulse reported the case of a grandfather who raped his three granddaughters he was charged with babysitting while their mother ran an errand — a doctor confirmed that one of the three young girls will need a miracle to ever conceive.

Today, Daily Trust reports that a 41-year-old teacher, Alhaji Aminu Musa, has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command for allegedly raping an 8-year-old female student on November 20, 2018

ALSO READ: Victim relocation program for Nigeria

The despicable event reportedly took place at the victim’s parent’s house at Dakata Kawaji Quarters, Kano where the suspect was contracted to teach the victim Qu’ranic studies.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superintendent Magaji Musa Majiya, confirmed that the victim’s elder sister not only caught the suspect raping the victim but also videotaped the incident.

Majiya has since admitted that he lured the girl through persistent enticement and cuddling and confessed to his crime. You can read the tale of another teacher who raped his female students.

