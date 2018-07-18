news

Fully integrated telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, is not a stranger to awards and honours. Since inception in 2003, the telco has been winning international and local awards without let or hindrance for its gilt-edged, very affordable products and services.

Recently, Globacom was adjudged fourth in the top 10 Most Admired African Brands (unprompted) and fifth in the prompted rating in the Top 25 Most Admired African Brands. This latest tassel to Globacom’s heavily festooned award cap is a veritable confirmation of the company’s giant strides in the last fifteen years of its operations.

In the 2017/2018 Most Admired Brands survey conducted by Brand Africa partners, GeoPoll and published in African Business magazine, the report observed “an incredible consistency among the companies that featured in the survey with 60% of the top brands being present in both the unprompted and prompted surveys”. The winning brands include Globacom, Dangote, Shoprite, Safaricom, Tusker of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Anbessa.

Justifying the rationale for the awards, the Brand Africa founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, said Brand Africa 100 is a valuation and ranking of the Best Brands in Africa. He explained that the study was conducted by foremost research firms in emerging markets, GeoPoll , while the world’s largest insight information research firm, Kantar TNS gave inputs complemented by Africa’s premier branding advisory firm, Brand Leadership.

His words “The valuation is a multi-tier royalty relief methodology that blends a brand’s financial performance and consumer admiration to create a unique index and ranking. One of the primary drivers of Africa’s growth lies in stimulating and growing thriving African and global businesses and brands in Africa. Consumers are the ultimate arbiters of that success. Thus the Brand Africa 100 signals which brands are getting it right on the continent".

Other African brands that made the Top 25 include Jumia and UBA of Nigeria, MTN, DSTV, Tiger Brands and Amarula of South Africa, Econet and Kwese of Zimbabwe, Ankara Clothing of Ghana, Tusker of Kenya, Africell of Gambia and Ecobank of Togo. Similarly, the Brand Africa survey also showed that Nike of the USA is the Most Admired foreign brand in Africa. The Sports and Fitness company was followed by Samsung and Adidas of Germany, Coca-Cola of USA and Apple also of USA.

It is remarkable that Globacom, in fifteen years, has built a reputation as an authentic African brand with its extensive network across West African countries where it operates including Nigeria and Ghana. Widely adjudged as the “grandmasters of data”, Globacom is renowned for its innovative and affordable offerings as well as investments in telecom infrastructure in Africa such as the Glo 1; its wholly owned submarine cable which links over 14 countries in Africa with Europe and North America. In addition to this, Globacom is currently bridging the last mile with the construction of Glo 2 submarine cable that will service the oil fields in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. It is noteworthy that Globacom’s 4G architecture are 5G compliant in preparation for the next big thing in the telecommunication industry.

As a socially responsible organisation, Glo powered the annual Glo CAF Awards for about a decade without fail in addition to its robust sponsorship of festivals and life-impacting events highly valued by stakeholders. To consolidate on its top of mind awareness, Globacom regularly sponsors African Voices on the Cable News Network (CNN) every week featuring sundry Africans making waves in various walks of life. The company has designed a television drama series, Professor Johnbull, to further its social advocacy. Week in, week out, “Professor Johnbull” attacks follies and foibles peculiar to human beings rounding off with pithy conclusions.

The company also believes in giving back to the society through its promos and supports for people and organizations in need. Believing in the maxim that it is better to give than to receive, Globacom has transformed the lives of some of its subscribers who have won cars, household items and cash prizes in the wealth re-distribution schemes. More intriguing is the sponsorship of lucky 22 subscribers who won in the Go Russia promo to the Eastern Europe country for site seeing on an all expense-paid trip. They have returned with incredible stories about their one-in-a life time experience.

Globacom’s intriguing television commercials also resonate with people across the African continent with its sing-along attributes. In this season of the World Cup, the company’s rhythm of Africa commercial has been receiving rave reviews for leveraging on the energetic cultural dance steps across the continent and drawing a parallel with soccer moves. Within the twinkling of an eye, the viewer is shown the correlation between “bata” dancers of the South Western region of Nigeria and footballers who do ‘leg-overs’ and head balls. The TVC morphs into the plumes of the Atilogwu dancers whose acrobatic gyrations are likened to the scissors kick in soccer. Globacom from inception has also made use of celebrities, popular artistes and models as brand ambassadors.

Indeed, the brand appeal of Globacom has constantly been on the ascendancy and it would not be a surprise if it wins more awards and recognitions in the days ahead.

