The passengers in a car felt like their lives were threatened following an encounter with traffic officials at the outskirt of Lagos.

According to a report on Instagram, the representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) put them in danger while struggling to take the wheel from the driver while the vehicle was in motion.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, November 10, 2018, says a post shared on IG.

In a clip, a pair of FRSC officers are seen assaulting the driver while an elderly woman screamed from her seat.

It revealed a moment of chaos that may have rendered the passengers feeling scarred for life.