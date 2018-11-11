An elderly woman screams in panic as a pair of FRSC officers publicly assault a driver.
According to a report on Instagram, the representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) put them in danger while struggling to take the wheel from the driver while the vehicle was in motion.
The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, November 10, 2018, says a post shared on IG.
ALSO READ: Train reportedly kills over 50 people while they were watching fireworks
In a clip, a pair of FRSC officers are seen assaulting the driver while an elderly woman screamed from her seat.
It revealed a moment of chaos that may have rendered the passengers feeling scarred for life.
View this post on Instagram
Passengers narrowly escape accident as FRSC official fights driver . . Some passengers are lucky to be alive after an FRSC official fought their driver for the control of the steering, yesterday, on the Long bridge, Berger, Lagos, for not parking immediately they asked him to. . . Giving an account of their horrible experience, one of the passengers said: #emo#4oCc##All they asked the driver, was for him to park, which he couldn#emo#4oCZ##t do because the place was a bit high. . . He then asked them to him to drive forward a little bit, only for one of the officers to start hitting the car, while another one opened the car door from the driver#emo#4oCZ##s side and another from the front passenger#emo#4oCZ##s side. . . That#emo#4oCZ##s not the bad part, but the fact that the car was still in motion in the middle of the road. It was just a sad experience to be honest. There was a little traffic, so even if the driver wanted to run, he wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have succeeded so their action was totally uncalled for.#emo#4oCd##