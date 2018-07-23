news

Keeping to the promise of engaging and rewarding customers, leading internet service provider, Spectranet 4GLTE has rolled out the first set of winners in her World Cup Promo.

Out of thousands of subscribers that participated in the promotion, 216 subscribers emerged as winners from a transparent draw observed by representatives of lottery regulatory bodies- National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council and the Lagos State Lotteries Board.

Olanrewaju Olapade emerged as winner of the star prize, Trip to Dubai. 5 customers comprising Bakare Abiola and Nzete Promise got Unlimited Data for 1 year.

Nzei Uche, Akinsipe Olaoluwa and Victoria Obenoh were among 10 subscribers rewarded with 42” LED TVjust as 200 subscribers were handed the privilege to choose either 7GB Data or Bluetooth speakers for purchasing Spectranet devices and subscribing to data plans in June when the promotion commenced.

Dubbed ‘Connect &Win Big’, the promotion drummed support for Nigeria’s male national team as they jostled for honours at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to the commencement of the draw, the chief Executive Officer Spectranet Ajay Awasthi said, "The innovative nature of Spectranet led to the initiative of rewarding customers for supporting the Super Eagles team in the World Cup".

Ajay further revealed that Spectranet is committed to excellent service offering with renewed and upgraded facilities that will continue to improve the subscribers' experience of the brand even after the World Cup.

Commenting on the essence of the promotion, Head of Marketing, Mike Ogor said, “In the spirit of the World Cup, we took a decision to make subscribers enjoy the moments that the competition brings. Our fast and reliable internet services have made this possible.

“This is the first draw of the promotion. Both existing and new subscribers are eligible to participate. More winners will emerge in the second and final draw scheduled to hold after the promotion”.

The promo which commenced on June 1st ends on July 31st, 2018.

One of the many winners who responded to phone calls that he won a 42" TV set could not hold his excitement as he kept asking when and where he should come for his prize while thanking Spectranet for keeping the promise to reward subscribers who purchased modems within the period of the promotion.

It will be recalled that Spectranet gave out 7GB data to every subscriber that renewed prior to the Nigeria vs Iceland fixture as result of the two goals scored as well as the victory over the Iceland team while 1GB was also given to subscribers for the goal scored against Argentina.

Customers can log on to www.spectranet.com.ng or visit Spectranet Shops, Express service Outlets and Dealer shops to participate in the promotion.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

This is a featured post