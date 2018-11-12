news

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, the 67-year-old boss of Credit Switch Limited, Chief Opeyemi Bademosi was stabbed to death multiple times at his home, №3B, Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Investigations immediately commenced into the death of the business mogul and Ondo State Indigene by the members of the Lagos State Police Command to ascertain the perpetrator’s status and it looks like that quest is finally over.

According to Punch Metro, the prime suspect in the matter was his Togolese cook, 22-year-old Sunday Adefonou Anani who had only arrived in the mogul’s home on October 28, 2018 — three days before he perpetrated the act.

He has reportedly confessed the Police that he took advantage of the mogul’s wife, Mrs. Ebunola Bademosi’s brief absence to conduct a transaction at Polaris Bank.

In a statement to journalists, CSP Chike Oti, Police Public Relations Person for the Lagos State Police Command said Anani had singlehandedly perpetrated the crime of stabbing his boss multiple times with a kitchen knife while attempting to rob him.

He says, “The journey that eventually ended the life of Opeyemi Bademosi, an Ondo State indigene, began in the deceased’s hometown, Ondo town.

“On Thursday, October 25, 2018, when one Kofi Friday, 27, returned from Togo to Nigeria and called his compatriots, including the murder suspect, Sunday Anani, 22, to his house at the Yaba area of Ondo town, where he told Anani that he had through the assistance of a friend, Agbeko Ayenahin, helped him secure a job as a cook in a rich man’s house in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

“The suspect was subsequently taken to the deceased’s house in Ondo State on Friday, October 26, 2018. It is important to mention that the deceased usually went home every last weekend of the month; so, on Sunday, October 28, 2018, he brought the suspect, Sunday Anani, to Lagos to start working as his cook.

“On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, the suspect, who had the intention of robbing Bademosi, had observed that the late businessman’s wife, Ebunola Bademosi, had left home for a transaction at Polaris Bank, before he made his way into his room through the kitchen to the lobby, and then to the room, which was the scene of the crime.

“According to the suspect, when he got to the deceased’s room and met him on the bed, he said,‘ Chief, I am not here to kill you’; the deceased asked him, ‘What do you want?’ and he replied, ‘Money’.

“When the deceased said he had no money in the house, the suspect said he tied him up with a cloth and put him on the floor. He went further to say that the deceased, while still on the floor, kicked him, causing the knife he tucked inside his pants to fall off.

“He added that Bademosi crawled to pick the knife, but he (Anani) was faster; that he struggled with him and the knife accidentally pierced the deceased.

“He said that while exiting the room, Bademosi took the knife to stab him, so, he (Anani) kicked him and he (Bademosi) fell down. He then took the knife and stabbed him twice in the chest.”

ALSO READ: Deadbeat dad publicly beats his breadwinner wife and child in Ibadan (Video)

When Anani finished committing the offence, he fled to Ondo State, Nigeria by assisting one Dangote truck driver to load his truck with cement.

CSP Oti has also confirmed that Anani will be charged on one count each for armed robbery and murder, “Investigation into the case revealed the following facts: that the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, around 08.10am; that the suspect committed the offence when the deceased’s wife, Mrs. Ebunola Bademosi, went to Polaris Bank, Falomo branch, Lagos, for a transaction.

“That the suspect fled the crime scene, when he heard knocks on the kitchen door, and went to Ondo State for refuge; that the deceased’s wife entered the crime scene through the sitting room after knocking several times on the kitchen door without any response from the suspect.

“That the deceased’s wife, Ebunola Bademosi, reported the incident to the police after she found her husband in a pool of blood on October 31, 2018; that the deceased, some minutes before his death, called his wife, Ebunola Bademosi, on the phone, complaining that the suspect, Sunday Anani, barged into his bedroom uninvited.

“That the suspect, Sunday Anani, stabbed the deceased several times in the thoracic region; that the scene of the crime, which is the deceased’s bedroom, was scattered and stained with blood; and that after killing the deceased, the suspect stole his Samsung phone and fled to Ondo State, where he was later arrested on Friday, November 2, 2018.

“That the stolen Samsung phone was recovered from the suspect upon his arrest in Ondo State; that the kitchen knife used in killing the deceased was found inside the deceased’s toilet; that the suspect’s apron found at the scene of crime was soaked in blood; that the suspect broke down in tears and confessed to the act after he was confronted with the CCTV footage.

“That the suspect led the investigation team to the crime scene, demonstrating/reconstructing how he carried out the crime; that, samples recovered from the scene of the incident have been handed over to the Forensic and DNA Department of the Ministry of Justice for examination and analysis.

“That the autopsy report attributed the cause of death to (a) Bilateral haemothorax (b) Laceration of the lung and intercostal vessels, and © Multiple sharp force trauma to the chest; that the other suspects, Kofi Friday, Agbeko Ayenahin, Salisu Hussein and Nura Mamudu, are not linked to the crime.

“It is evident that the suspect single-handedly committed the crime by stabbing Opeyemi Bademosi to death with a kitchen knife, with intent to steal from him. To this end, the suspect (Anani) will be arraigned in court, while the other suspects, who are not linked to the crime, will be released to reliable sureties.”

He also said that Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has directed that the case file be duplicated and forwarded to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for vetting and legal advice.