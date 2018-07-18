Explosion from cooking gas cylinder kills 3 children

news

Sadly, three siblings have lost their lives as a result of an explosion from a cooking gas cylinder.

The disheartening incident occurred in Sara village, Jigawa.

A spokesperson for the state police ASP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the event to newsmen yesterday.

“Last week, there was a fire incident in the house of one Alhaji Wada Sara and the following people, Zainab Wada, Abdul Wada, Aliyu Wada, Fati Wada and Abdulrahman Wada, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“They were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Birninkudu in Birninkudu LGA for medical attention.

"The incident was as a result of explosion from a cooking gas cylinder," says Jinjiri in a Punch News report.

According to more reports, the victims Zainab, Fati and Abdulrahman died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. They were of ages 3, 2 and 4.

Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration

A vibration from a phone has caused a gas explosion which caused severe burns to family members of a Facebook user, Funmi Adewola in Lagos.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, January 20, 2018, but no death was recorded.

Relatives of the narrator, such as a younger lady and her daughter, were reportedly burnt while trying to fix a burner on a gas cylinder.

The procedure had ensured the invasion of the air with inflammable substances which facilitated an explosion when a text message was received on a phone. Images showed intense burns on the body of the victims.

Body parts affected included the arms, face and legs. The severity of the accident appeared to have been more felt by a lady who was affected in multiple body regions.

"At about 1:30pm on Sunday 20th January, 2018 I was chatting on my phone in the sitting room in my house when I heard an hissing sound. On investigation it was my wife’s niece and my Niece’s daughter in the kitchen trying to fix burner onto a camp gas cylinder.

"When the leaking persist the wife came from the room to help them fix the burner. I kept hearing the hissing sound of the leaking gas so I stood up with my phone in my hand and went into the kitchen to give a helping hand and luckily we were able to stop the lickage but already the kitchen was charged with the gas.

"I warned them not to strike matches yet because the gas is much in the kitchen, at that moment a message came into my phone which was on vibration and the next I heard was was the explosion which threw all of us in different direction with different magnitude of burns as you can see in the picture.

"I posted this to warn us all to be careful with phone when using gas. May almighty Allah heal my family,” narrates Funmi Adewola.

Her valuable advice will come in handy to a number of Nigerian families who hardly ever follow the right safety standard despite the obvious danger associated with keeping a gas-filled cylinder in their homes.